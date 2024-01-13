Highlights Arsenal are prioritising contract extensions for defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White to secure their key players' futures.

Talks with Tomiyasu are nearing completion, with Bayern Munich interested in signing him during the January transfer window.

Negotiations with White are progressing positively, and Arsenal hope to add him to the list of players to have extended their stay at the club.

Arsenal defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are reportedly in talks to extend their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their futures.

Although Arsenal fans will be desperate to see reinforcements arrive through the door during the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta and his team will also be focused on securing the futures of some of their stars. Although the Gunners might need to build on what they've already got, it's imperative not to lose any key players in the near future.

The north London outfit are currently five points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, so they face an uphill battle to lift the title at the end of the season. Tomiyasu and White have been key for Arteta since the trio began working together, so tying them down to new deals will be a major boost.

Tomiyasu and White in line for new deals

According to The Athletic back in November, Arsenal were closing in on an agreement to present Tomiyasu with a new long-term contract, but we're yet to see a deal officially announced. His current contract is set to expire in 2025, with the Gunners having the option to extend his stay by 12 months. Although Tomiyasu isn't a guaranteed starter for the north London club, he's certainly played his role since making the move to the Premier League.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Arsenal 73 1 6 5 1 Bologna 64 3 3 12 0 Avispa Fukuoka 56 1 1 6 1 Sint-Truidense 41 1 0 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt - as of 10/01/2024

Although it might seem like there's plenty of time remaining on Tomiyasu's deal, suggesting extending his contract might not be a priority, Arsenal need to ensure they fend off interest in the Japanese international. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are keen to prise the 25-year-old away from the Emirates in the January transfer window due to his versatility.

It's also understood that talks between the Gunners and defender White are progressing positively. The former Leeds United man currently has around two and a half years remaining on his current deal, but Arteta and his team are hoping to convince him to sign on the dotted line once again. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that White could be the next player to sign an extension for Arsenal, joining the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in committing their future to the north London club.

Fabrizio Romano - the next month is important for White and Tomiyasu

Romano has suggested that a new deal for Tomiyasu is now at the final stages and he won't be leaving the club during the winter window. The Italian reporter adds that the next month is going to be important for the club to extend the current contracts of both Tomiyasu and White. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Tomiyasu is not leaving on loan, for sure. They're very happy with him. So I don't see Tomiasyu leaving, and I think the contract extension is now at the final stages, discussing the final points. I think in the next month for Arsenal it is going to be important to extend Tomiyasu and Ben White, both players."

Arsenal pushing for first January signing

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have opened talks to secure the signature of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, with the young star keen on a move to the Emirates. The former Lille man has enjoyed an impressive season with the Toffees and at the age of 22, he has plenty of room to grow and develop.

However, Daily Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor has provided a contrasting report, suggesting that the Gunners are yet to start negotiations for Onana and it's expected to be a quiet month in terms of incoming for the north London outfit unless there is a significant sale.

It's understood that Everton want around £60m to allow Onana to depart, but you'd imagine a January sale wouldn't be of interest to the Toffees. Sean Dyche's side are battling to stay in the Premier League, so losing one of their key players could be disastrous.