Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu’s season-ending injury will come as a “big blow” to Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has undergone surgery on his right knee this week as his campaign comes to a premature conclusion.

Arsenal injury news – Takehiro Tomiyasu

As per Arsenal’s official club website, Tomiyasu picked up a significant injury to his right knee in last week’s Europa League last-16 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

The right-back has already been operated on and will be working to force his way back into Arteta’s plans during pre-season as he looks ahead to being fit for a potential Champions League campaign.

The £16m summer 2021 signing has mainly acted as cover for Ben White on the right side of Arteta’s defence and will be frustrated that he won’t have the chance to make the position his own as the Gunners look to secure their first league title since 2004.

But Brown has said that Tomiyasu’s absence for the remainder of the season “clearly weakens” Arsenal’s squad heading into the business end of the campaign.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Tomiyasu?

Speaking about Tomiyasu’s injury, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that's quite a big blow. Tomiyasu is an important member of the squad, partly because he can play in more than one position.

“His flexibility when he plays in either makes him an interesting option for Arteta.

“I think he's very reliable, and he always puts a shift in. You can depend on him, but not having him around clearly weakens them.”

How has Tomiyasu performed for Arsenal this season?

Tomiyasu had found Premier League minutes hard to come by this term but will have had a role to play in the closing weeks of the season.

The 33-cap Japan international has made 31 appearances for the Gunners this campaign, providing two assists across displays in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

The 6 foot star compares favourably in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 2% of full-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes (7.68) and top 4% for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (2.05) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Whilst Tomiyasu has not been a regular starter in Arteta’s side this season, his absence is an unwanted setback for the Spanish head coach, who will have wanted all options possible at his disposal this term.