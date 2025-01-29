Arsenal could be about to enter talks for the marquee signing of the January transfer window, according to a report - with Aston Villa reportedly being approached for striker Ollie Watkins, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his striking ranks before the window closes next week.

Arsenal have recently lost Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending knee injury, and with Eddie Nketiah being sold to Crystal Palace in the summer, it means that only Kai Havertz is capable of leading the line in the current market. The club's search for a striker is no surprise - however a shock link to Watkins could see one of the Premier League's most stunning January transfers of all time, with a report claiming that it will take a fee of £60million to land the England star.

The report by Twitter account @TheSecretScout_ claims that Arsenal have approached Villa to sign Watkins, with a fee in the region of £60million being floated.

There hasn't been an agreement or a decision just yet, but talks with Villa and the player's representatives are advancing, with Arsenal aiming to land the forward before Monday's deadline. Villa, if they do lose Watkins, would look to bring in Joao Felix - but only before Watkins' possible departure. Crucially, the Villans hero is thought to want the move.

Having been at Villa for the past four-and-a-half years, Watkins has been the club's best out-and-out striker for some time. Already registering 10 Premier League goals at the club this season, he notched 19 in all competitions last season when the Villans finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League. And, with 69 goals and 31 assists marking his century of goal contributions in the Premier League inside just 169 games, Watkins is no doubt one of the league's top strikers at present.

His talismanic nature means that the Gunners could look to spring a surprise on Liverpool in the title race, currently sitting just six points behind the league leaders albeit having played a game more - and Watkins' decisive nature in the final third could prove vital for Arteta in the second half of the campaign.