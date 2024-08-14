Highlights Arsenal are close to signing Mikel Merino, with payment terms being the final hurdle to an agreement.

Merino impressed for Spain at the Euros and is keen to make the switch to North London.

The Gunners may be waiting to secure a lower price for the midfielder, while they are also still interested in Ivan Toney.

Arsenal are getting closer to completing the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, with 'final touches' on an agreement over payment terms being negotiated, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Merino impressed in his cameo displays for Spain during the nation's Euro 2024 triumph, while also playing a pivotal role in Sociedad's top six finish in La Liga, featuring in 32 league games for the Basque side last season. This eye-catching year has provoked interest from Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta identifying his namesake as a potential acquisition.

The Gunners are reportedly 'getting closer' to the signing, with the player convinced by Arteta to make the switch to North London. Romano has revealed that minor details are all that are standing in the way of the transfer being finalised, with talks ongoing to settle these remaining details.

Romano: Arsenal Close to Merino Signing

The midfielder is keen on the move

Spending time at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle in the early stages of his career, Merino eventually settled at Socieded in 2018, where he's established himself as one of La Liga's best central midfielders. Labelled a 'monster' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, the Spaniard has gone on to make 242 appearances for Erreala, as well as breaking into the Spanish national team on a consistent basis.

However, with just a year remaining on his deal in San Sebastián, a move is now on the cards, with Arsenal lining up to land the 28-year-old on a cut-price deal. Reports suggest that the two parties are haggling over the payment terms, with Sociedad holding out for £29.8 million, while the Premier League side are hoping for a deal closer to £17 million.

Indeed, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has confirmed that an agreement is close, with 'the final touches' on payment terms needing to be sorted:

"Also with Zubimendi staying at the club, I think Real Sociedad know that Merino has no intention to extend his contract, and that selling Merino is probably something that they need to do, also to avoid the possibility of losing him on a free in January for next season. "And so the idea is still to try to reach an agreement, to find a way with Arsenal. They are in very advanced conversations, but still waiting for the final touches. And it's still something important when it's about payment terms, the structure and all these details."

With Arsenal aware of Sociedad's need to sell, they may well be playing a long game to ensure they seal Merino for the lowest possible price, particularly having agreed personal terms with the player. Arteta sees the box-to-box midfielder slotting into the Gunners' midfield next to Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Merino's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.09 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.58

Arsenal Still Interested in Toney

Brentford's demands have deterred the Gunners from making a bid

As well as bolstering in midfield, Arteta and Edu Gaspar are keen on adding a forward of some description to their attacking cohort this summer. Arsenal are reportedly still interested in Brentford's Ivan Toney as a possible option.

The North Londoners have held an interest in Toney for some time now, but have reportedly been deterred by Brentford's excessive demands. However, the Emirates-based side could make a late return for the striker this summer, in the hope that the Bees drop their asking price later in the window, as they look to sell now to avoid losing him for free in 12 months' time.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024