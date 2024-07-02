Highlights Arsenal consider Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale lost his starting spot to David Raya, who is set to join on a permanent deal.

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal could replace goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Spaniard, who reportedly has a £21m release clause this summer, is eyed as an alternative option in goal for Mikel Arteta’s side if Ramsdale leaves in the coming two months.

The England international saw his playing time decrease drastically last season as he lost his starting spot to David Raya – Ramsdale featured in just 11 matches for Arsenal last season despite Mikel Arteta claiming he 'loves' his goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old is now expected to depart for more playing time, but rumours around Ramsdale’s future have been quiet in June, while Arsenal have already been identifying his replacement.

Raya, who was labelled as Arteta’s ‘clear number one’, is expected to join on a permanent deal soon as the Gunners have reportedly activated the £27m clause included in the loan agreement with Brentford.

The Spaniard cemented his place in Arsenal’s first team after a solid season which saw him scoop the Premier League’s Golden Glove and help the Gunners mount a title challenge throughout the year.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, was on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle in January, but now faces little interest from top Premier League sides amid an uncertain future at the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners Eye Joan Garcia

Targeted by Liverpool and Real Madrid

In search of a new backup goalkeeper, Arsenal have identified the 23-year-old Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia as their target if Ramsdale leaves this summer, The Athletic have reported.

The sought-after goalkeeper is reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, but reports in Spanish media suggest Arsenal are favourites to secure his signature this summer.

Last season, Garcia helped Espanyol return to La Liga as he made 21 appearances in all competitions. In the second part of the season, Garcia became Espanyol’s number one shot-stopper and took over the starting spot from the 32-year-old veteran Fernando Pacheco.

The 23-year-old impressed for the Barcelona outfit and earned himself a spot in the Spanish squad for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Garcia, who joined Espanyol’s academy in 2016, went on to make 29 appearances for the senior side, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Joan Garcia Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets La Liga Hypermotion 14 7 8 Promotion play-offs 4 1 3 Copa del Rey 3 2 1

Arsenal Eye Viktor Gyokeres

After losing out on Benjamin Sesko

After losing out on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal seem to have turned their attention to Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are still keen to understand the Sweden international’s price this summer as the deal for Gyokeres will be ‘expensive.’

The 26-year-old is coming off a superb season for the Portuguese giants, scoring 43 goals in 50 games across all competitions, leading Sporting to the league title.

Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to bring in a proven goalscorer this summer as Eddie Nketiah is likely to be on the move after failing to impress the Spaniard last season, scoring only five Premier League goals.

