Arsenal target Declan Rice admires Mikel Arteta, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The two had an embrace after the Gunners' 2-2 draw with West Ham last Sunday, and Taylor says there's a respect between the two.

Arsenal news — Declan Rice

Rice and West Ham dealt Arsenal a huge blow in the title race, coming back from two goals down to secure a point at the London Stadium.

Next season, though, the midfielder could find himself trying to help the north London club to win the Premier League crown.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arsenal to enter discussions with West Ham about lowering Rice's price tag.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are holding out for bids of £100m for the 24-year-old.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Declan Rice and Mikel Arteta?

Taylor thinks Rice and Arteta both admire each other.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think it's clear, on the basis of the embrace, that there is obviously a respect between the two. I think Arteta probably does admire Rice as a player and I think Rice probably admires what Arteta's achieved this season."

Why do Declan Rice and Mikel Arteta admire each other?

Rice, like most, will be impressed with what Arteta has accomplished at the Emirates this term.

After missing out on Champions League qualification in the last campaign, Arsenal's goal this season would've been to simply finish in the top four. However, they've gone a step further and are competing for the title.

Going up against Manchester City and a centre-forward who can't stop scoring in Erling Haaland, they may fall short in the end. Nevertheless, second place would still be a great achievement for this young Arsenal side.

As for Arteta's admiration for Rice, it's not hard to see why the Spaniard would be a fan. The England international is brilliant at what he does, winning the ball back.

According to WhoScored, he's making 2.3 tackles per league game this season, the joint-highest average in his squad. The West Ham captain is also making 1.7 interceptions a match. No Hammers player is currently outperforming him in that area.

All in all, Rice is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in England. And with Arteta one of the top coaches in the game right now and Arsenal currently flying, a move to the Emirates this summer may very well appeal to him.