Arsenal target Alexis Mac Allister could be a similar signing to Leandro Trossard, believes journalist Paul Brown.

While Trossard hasn't been an automatic starter at the Emirates, he's still been able to make a big impact in north London, and Brown thinks his former Brighton team-mate could do the same if he makes the same move this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Alexis Mac Allister

Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he's confident that a switch to Arsenal would appeal to Mac Allister.

They're one club who are thought to be interested in him, with Football Insider reporting that the Gunners have joined the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for his signature.

According to the same outlet, Brighton have set a £70m asking price.

Mac Allister is having a season to remember, winning the World Cup with Argentina back in December.

What has Paul Brown said about Alexis Mac Allister and Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Mac Allister could replicate what Trossard has done at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He'd be coming in in the same way that Trossard has, as another member of the squad who can come in at certain times to play but isn't necessarily regarded as an automatic first-choice starter."

How have Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard performed this season.

Both players have been excellent, so it's no surprise that Arsenal signed Trossard and now want to bring in his former team-mate.

As per Transfermarkt, while Trossard has only made six starts for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, he's still managed to conjure up an impressive six assists. The Belgian's arrival at the Emirates has certainly helped Mikel Arteta's side in the title race.

Regarding Mac Allister, the Argentine is continuing to impress at Brighton. According to WhoScored, he's making 2.4 tackles per game, which is the second-highest average in the Seagulls' squad. He's also scored seven goals in 22 top-flight outings in the current campaign, which is quite a good return for a midfielder.

Considering the above, there could be a real scrap for Mac Allister in the summer, but Arsenal could be in a really strong position to land him if they win the Premier League title.

Trossard, without a doubt, has been a success in the red half of north London so far, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mac Allister follow in his footsteps.