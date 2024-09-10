RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko showed Arsenal exactly what they are missing by netting a stunning hat-trick in Slovenia’s dominant 3-0 win over Kazakhstan on Monday night.

The 21-year-old produced a marvellous display on international duty, dismantling the opposition defence in incredible fashion to inspire Slovenia to their first victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Sesko’s impressive solo run broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute as he picked up the ball from deep and surged past multiple defenders before lifting it over Kazakhstan goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy to find the back of the net.

The audacious effort set the tone for Slovenia’s victory and highlighted why so many European clubs were showing interest in the talented centre-forward this summer, including several in the Premier League.

Sesko Impresses for Slovenia

Given 10/10 match rating

Sesko, who inspired Slovenia to a 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Monday, received a perfect 10/10 rating from SofaScore for his outstanding performance, which saw the 21-year-old climb up the goalscoring charts.

The RB Leipzig ace is now joint top-scorer in the Nations League, alongside Turkey forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who also netted three in a win against Iceland on Monday.

Despite interest from several Premier League clubs in the early stages of the summer transfer window, Sesko opted to snub offers from England and sign a new contract to stay at Leipzig for the foreseeable future. BILD (via Metro) reported that his £55million release clause was increased to £63million as a result of that new deal.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal were reportedly ready to trigger his £55m release clause, having targeted the Slovenian for several months on the back of his impressive season in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season, including scoring in seven successive Bundesliga matches to close out the campaign.

Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Sesko has started his 2024/25 campaign just as strongly, netting once and providing two assists in his first three appearances for Leipzig across all competitions.

Odegaard Suffers Worrying Injury

Could miss North London Derby on Sunday

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has suffered a worrying injury whilst on international duty with Norway, just days before the North London derby against Tottenham.

The 25-year-old was helped off the pitch by members of the Norway backroom staff after twisting his ankle and could be out for the Gunners’ key run of fixtures, starting this weekend against Spurs.

Mikel Arteta’s side then travel to Italy to face Europa League winners Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday, before visiting the Etihad to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday 22nd September.

Odegaard was pictured flying back to England while using crutches, although a positive update has emerged since that the injury could have looked worse than it actually is.

In a massive blow to the Gunners’ early title aspirations, Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori, who also sustained an injury on international duty, could now join Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Merino on the sidelines.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.