Arsenal's chase for a central midfielder is hotting up as they look for someone to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park ahead of next season - and that could be Douglas Luiz, with the Aston Villa man being touted as 'one to watch' ahead of the Gunners' transfer market spending this summer.

Rice had an oustanding season by all accounts in the Premier League, recording seven goals and eight assists for the Gunners in the division alone with Mikel Arteta's men taking Manchester City all the way to the final day in the race for the title. Whilst they were unable to take their first Premier League trophy in 20 years, there is a renewed belief at the Emirates Stadium that Arsenal can go on to produce yet another title push next season. And that could be with Luiz in their side - with the north London outfit being dubbed as 'one to watch' by Fabrizio Romano in terms of securing his signature.

Douglas Luiz: Arsenal Transfer Latest

The Brazilian has been linked with the Gunners for some time

Arsenal have long been linked with the Brazilian after some stellar performances for Villa down the years. Shining in a central midfield role under Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, Luiz has always had capability in his locker and with Villa finishing in mid-table under the duo consistently, he seemed a good purchase for the Gunners when they were finishing outside of the Champions League spots under Arteta.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 3rd Assists 5 5th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 5th Match rating 6.95 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/06/2024

But since Unai Emery stepped up to the helm, the former City starlet has stepped up his game and was an integral part of Villa's recent campaign where they qualified for the European Cup for the first time in 41 years. Yet with the west Midlands club needing to sell players to avoid FFP punishments, it's seen title challengers Arsenal linked once again by Romano.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that the Gunners have 'always appreciated' the Villa metronome for his talents - and with Villa potentially needing to sell to stay in line with FFP regulations, it could be a deal worth doing for the club. He said:

"[Douglas] Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though at the moment they are not actively working on this one. "Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play."

Luiz Would Compliment Declan Rice Extremely Well

The duo have vast Premier League experience and age on their side

Thomas Partey and Jorginho were typically the men to fill in alongside Rice in the middle of the park this season and whilst the duo were somewhat strong choices, there is a need to sign elsewhere if Arsenal are to reach the next level in their rise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz registered nine Premier League goals from central midfield this season.

Luiz has vast Premier League experience, age on his side and a physical nature that Partey and Jorginho don't possess, leading to him being called 'dominant' by Alan Shearer - which could make him the perfect foil to sit alongside Rice and allow the England international to drive up the pitch where he gone beyond and above expectations in the final third for Arsenal this year.

