Arsenal are reportedly looking at a fairytale return for ex-goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - with Aaron Ramsdale likely to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the best part of two years under Mikel Arteta after joining from Sheffield United back in 2021, fighting his way into the England squad and massively impressing in large spells as the Gunners mounted their top-four hopes before embarking on a title charge last season, narrowly missing out to Manchester City.

But the arrival of David Raya last summer pushed the former Bournemouth man onto the bench, and barring cup games and a single dead rubber Champions League match, the only other fixtures that Ramsdale has featured in this season were the first four Premier League clashes of the campaign and top-flight outings vs Brentford, with Raya ineligible due to the nature of his transfer from the Bees. As a result, Arsenal could reportedly look to recoup some money for the Englishman - and that would pave the way for a return for Szczesny after a seven-year hiatus from English football.

Arsenal: Goalkeeper Transfer Latest

The Gunners are wanting to replace Aaron Ramsdale

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal would ideally want to bring a homegrown goalkeeper in to allow them to fill their Premier League quota - and with Szczesny joining the Gunners as a 16-year-old before departing at the age of 27, he counts as a homegrown talent.

Currently at Juventus, the report further states that the Italian outfit want to sell a goalkeeper in the summer as they work to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza, which could allow Szczesny to be available - however, any deal could be scuppered as his current wages sit at around £100,000-per-week.

Szczesny, who has been described as a 'hero' by Matty Cash, has been Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper this season and so it remains to be seen whether he would be content as Raya’s backup, though with a year left on his contract, any financial security would be welcome at this late stage in his career.

The Evening Standard claims that Arsenal are also targeting Jason Steele of Brighton, who has rotated with Bart Verbruggen on the south coast this season, whilst Ajax shot-stopper Diant Ramaj has also been linked; however, despite being a modern goalkeeper and extremely adept with his feet, the 22-year-old may be reluctant to become second fiddle.

Newcastle are thought to be the frontrunner to sign Ramsdale, which would expedite a move for Szczesny in the summer window; though the Magpies are also under FFP regulations of their own and may be required to wait for a sale of their own before they administer a move for Ramsdale.

Wojciech Szczesny Has Unfinished Business at Arsenal

The Polish goalkeeper spent 11 years at the Emirates

Szczesny was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for a large part of the final years of Arsene Wenger’s spell in north London. Making 15 appearances back in 2010/11, he only missed 14 appearances over the following three seasons in the Premier League including a 48-game haul in all competitions in 2011/12; however, the arrival of David Ospina from Nice saw Szczesny fall out of the first-team picture and he opted for a move to Roma.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wojciech Szczesny is Poland's most-capped goalkeeper of all-time with 81 appearances for his country.

81 outings for the side from the Italian capital forced a permanent move to Juventus, and 250 appearances later, he has become synonymous with the starting jersey in Turin. However, at the age of 34, he could retire back in England, back to where it all began.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.