Arsenal target Kai Havertz likes Mikel Arteta's vision at the Emirates, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bayern Munich were also thought to have been interested in the Chelsea forward, but Jones says he is keen to move to the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news — Kai Havertz

According to the MailOnline, Arsenal recently made a £60m bid for Havertz after having a £50m offer turned down by their London rivals last week. Since then, The Athletic has reported that a £65m fee has now been agreed.

The Gunners have seen off competition from Bayern to land the German this summer.

One report from 90min stated that the Bundesliga outfit, now managed by Havertz's former manager Thomas Tuchel, wanted to rival Arsenal for the player's signature.

Havertz has just two years remaining on his contract, so it is not a surprise Chelsea found it hard to turn down a £65m offer.

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

Jones thought Bayern's interest in Havertz made things interesting but still fancied the Chelsea star to move to Arsenal this window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's interesting, especially as there is a relationship between Havertz and Tuchel. They get on. But there's no doubt that Havertz likes Arteta's vision and is keen to strike up a connection over at Arsenal."

How did Kai Havertz perform last season?

Once again, Havertz was not the most prolific forward in the Premier League, scoring just seven goals in 35 games, as per Transfermarkt.

However, that has clearly not put Arsenal off, which is not a complete shock. The Germany international still has many other good qualities.

He is an extremely versatile attacker, able to play up front and behind the striker, for example, while Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hailed his ability to hold the ball, comparing it to Robin van Persie's.

"He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin back to goal the way he can hold the ball," Henry told CBS Sports (via Evening Standard). "Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate and he tried to bring people along.

"This is why out of the guys that used to be wingers or No.10 he plays as a nine because with his back to goal he can hold the ball well. Now he needs to make sure he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him."

All things considered, while Havertz may not be able to score 20 goals for Arsenal next season, he should increase the overall quality of Arteta's squad.