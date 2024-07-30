Highlights Mikel Merino is likely to leave Real Sociedad if he rejects a new contract, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested.

Arsenal target Mikel Merino will be allowed to leave Real Sociedad if he rejects a new contract offer, although the Gunners will face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for his signature, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Merino impressed in his cameo displays for Spain during Euro 2024, and thrived last season for Sociedad, scoring eight goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old has thus attracted interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico said to be circling.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, Sociedad are understood to be willing to sanction a move for their midfield stalwart, should he turn down a fresh proposal. It's believed that the player would become available for a cut-price, with Mikel Arteta said to have identified his namesake as a primary target.

Merino Likely to Leave Sociedad

Arsenal are in the picture regarding the midfielder

Having narrowly missed out on the title in 2023/24, Arsenal will be eager to add a few extra pieces to the jigsaw ahead of next season, in order to close the gap with champions Manchester City. The North Londoners have already added Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks, with the Italian completing his £42 million switch from the Serie A side yesterday.

Now, attentions are expected to turn to bolstering the midfield. Arteta will be hoping to reduce the reliance on ageing players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho next campaign, and is thus said to be in the market for a number six or number eight who can play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

According to various sources, in the coming days Arsenal are expected to accelerate talks for Merino, who has been pinpointed as a potential midfield solution. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano revealed that a deal is possible, although Barcelona and Atletico are also in the running to sign the Spaniard:

"Real Sociedad believe that Merino will not sign a new contract. They are still trying until the end to offer him a new deal, but they feel that this is going to be more than complicated. With one year left on his contract, the expectation is that if he doesn't sign a new deal shortly, he's going to be allowed to leave the club. "There is interest also from Barcelona, interest also from Atletico Madrid. So these three clubs, Barca, Atletico and Arsenal, are showing an interest."

With a deal likely to be agreed at a modest fee, Arsenal's financial superiority over the two other suitors may ultimately not play an important role in determining where Merino - described as "world-class" teammate Kieran Tierney - ends up. However, Arteta's vision and persuasive abilities could ultimately see the box-to-box midfielder opt for a move away from his homeland.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Merino Partey Jorginho Appearances 32 14 24 Goals 5 0 0 Assists 3 0 2 Pass Accuracy 76.2% 89.6% 89% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 8.18 9.9 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 0.68 0.98 Tackles Per 90 2.79 1.59 2.35 Interceptions Per 90 0.58 1.25 1.18

Arsenal Eye Merino Alternative

Ruiz is potentially surplus to requirements at PSG

If Merino doesn't end up at the Emirates, Arsenal have reportedly identified an alternative to the former Newcastle man in Fabian Ruiz. The Gunners are said to have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for the Euros winner, who saw his minutes at the Parc des Princes diminish towards the end of last season.

With Luis Enrique favouring the likes of Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery, Ruiz managed just 14 Ligue 1 starts in 2023/24. Arsenal could offer the 28-year-old an escape route, with Arteta understood to be an admirer of the player. The North London outfit may view the former Napoli man as a market opportunity, with his possible availability a chance to acquire a player of his calibre at a cut-price.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024