Highlights Arsenal are interested in Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande is drawing interest from multiple Premier League clubs this summer.

Emile Smith-Rowe is likely to depart Arsenal in search of first-team football.

Arsenal are targeting a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande this summer, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha reports.

Sporting are reportedly open to selling the defender this summer if they receive a favourable bid for the 20-year-old starlet. According to the report, the Portuguese side have set a new price for the Ivorian this summer, worth around £42m.

Diomande only moved to Portugal last year from Danish side Midtjylland and has been instrumental for Ruben Amorim’s side in the previous campaign as Sporting won the league title. The centre-back has a release clause of around £68m included in his current deal, but Sporting are reportedly willing to negotiate with interested clubs.

Multiple Premier League sides are also interested in signing the defender, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle. The 20-year-old is considered one of the brightest talents in his position and is well-suited to the English top flight as he possesses strong aerial abilities and is confident on the ball.

Arsenal Interested in Ousmane Diomande

Face competition from Premier League clubs

Hailed as ‘one of the best defenders’ in the Portuguese league, and backed as an "elite talent", Diomande is now being linked with a switch to the Premier League as Arsenal maintain interest in the Ivorian.

The 20-year-old still has three years left on his current deal with Sporting, which he signed in January 2023, but is unlikely to see out his contract in Portugal. He appeared in 38 matches in all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s side this season, scoring three goals.

Diomande has formed a formidable duo with teammate Goncalo Inacio last campaign, and now both defenders are linked with a summer switch to the Premier League. Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres is also likely to follow after his impressive season in Portugal, where he scored 29 goals in 33 league appearances.

Emile Smith-Rowe ‘Set to Leave’ Arsenal

After an injury-hit season

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe is likely to be on the move this summer after struggling for playing time under Mikel Arteta, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old this transfer window, including Fulham and Crystal Palace. The attacking midfielder spent just 346 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League this season as Arsenal fell short of winning the title for a second year in a row.

Jones suggests the Gunners are at a stage where they ‘have to keep evolving’ and are likely to consider bids for Smith-Rowe this summer. The Englishman admitted it was a ‘tough season’ for him as he fell out of Arteta’s rotation, and now he could be available for as low as £30m after a tough spell at the Emirates.

Emile Smith-Rowe Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals + assists Minutes played Premier League 13 2 346 Champions League 3 0 42 FA Cup 1 0 2 EFL Cup 1 0 82 Community Shield 1 0 3

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.