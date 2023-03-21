Arsenal probably have Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on their radar but he's unlikely to be a priority for them, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has been linked to both the Gunners and their London rivals Chelsea as his contract continues to run down.

Arsenal transfer news — Wilfried Zaha

TalkSPORT recently claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea are potential landing spots for Zaha, who's valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt but will be a free agent in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Ivorian will get a big move in the next transfer window, but former Palace chairman Simon Jordan thinks he could've played for Real Madrid earlier in his career.

"I do think Wilfried Zaha could have played for Real Madrid. He’s that good," Jordan said on talkSPORT. "He’s that good. He could have. Who has guided his career?

"Maybe if he had some ghastly individual like Kia Joorabchian rolling him around, pushing him everywhere, then maybe he’d have gotten better opportunities."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wilfried Zaha and Arsenal?

O'Rourke doubts that Zaha is a priority for Arsenal and Chelsea right now but suspects he's a player that they're at least looking at.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If those clubs are looking at him, I don't think he's top of their priority list. But being a free agent, I'm sure he is on the radar because to get a player like Zaha as a free agent would only boost your squad and everything else."

Should Arsenal make Wilfried Zaha a priority this summer?

Arsenal have tried to sign Zaha before, with former manager Unai Emery telling The Guardian just that a few years ago.

A lot has changed at the Emirates since then, but if Mikel Arteta wants to recruit a new winger in the summer, the Ivory Coast international is one name who should be at the top of the Spaniard's list.

He's proven to be a very good wide man in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in 33 appearances last season. He also completed 2.3 dribbles per game, which was the highest average in Palace's squad (via WhoScored).

Zaha is not getting any younger, but Arsenal recently bought 28-year-old Leandro Trossard, who's managed to make an instant impact at the Emirates and help his side in the title race.

As per Transfermarkt, the Belgian already has six Premier League assists for the Gunners. Perhaps Zaha, then, could be just as influential if he makes the move to north London this summer.