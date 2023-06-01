Arsenal target Declan Rice would prefer to stay in England than move abroad, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The West Ham United midfielder is being heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, but Jones gets the impression that he wants to remain in the Premier League after speaking to people close to the player.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arsenal's interest in Rice to eventually materialise into a formal bid.

The Gunners, though, face competition from Bayern, who are also keen on the 24-year-old.

Uli Kohler of Sky Germany has told Sky Sports that Thomas Tuchel has already spoken to Rice and that the Bundesliga champions want to do a deal at about £86m.

Whether that'll be enough to convince West Ham to sell this summer remains to be seen.

What has Dean Jones said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Despite Bayern's interest, Jones has suggested that the Emirates is still the most likely destination for Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I’ve never got the impression that a move abroad was something Rice would be looking for right now — but of course once an interesting proposal like Bayern's is actually put on the table, it is going to be intriguing in some way.

"It matches his ambition in terms of chasing titles and being in the Champions League, but it also takes him away from family and friends and definitely is a transfer that would take him out of his comfort zone.

"I’m not saying that is a bad thing, but Rice is a person that loves being a central figure in the dressing room, loves living close to people who can keep him grounded and focused, and I just think that if it comes down to Bayern or a top Premier League club, he would prefer to stay in England. That’s my reading of this from speaking to people that know him over recent months. Arsenal makes most sense, then Man United... Bayern come after them for me."

How did Declan Rice perform in the Premier League this season?

It's no surprise that some of Europe's biggest clubs are chasing Rice right now. Once again, he's proven to be one of the best defensive midfielders in England.

As per WhoScored, the Three Lions star made 1.7 interceptions per game in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Only two players, Jan Bednarek (2.5) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (1.8), managed more (minimum of 10 matches).

The competition is fierce, but Mikel Arteta must do everything he can to lure Rice to north London this summer.