Arsenal are set to name 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter in their starting lineup in the EFL Cup to face off against Bolton on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have a small goalkeeper crisis for the fixture with David Raya nursing a knock he picked up against Manchester City on Sunday, while back-up keeper Neto is cup-tied and summer signing Tommy Stretford is injured too.

That has left 16-year-old Porter as the next option between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side, in what is set to be a much-changed starting lineup against League One opposition.

Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly Also Set to Start

Youthful Arsenal team expected v Bolton

While Porter is set to be the youngest player to get the nod in the game on Wednesday night, he won't be the only teenager according to The Athletic.

Arteta is set to hand Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly their first starts for the Gunners with the two teenagers set to make their full debuts for the first-team, while experienced attackers Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are also expected to get the nod in a bid to improve their fitness.

Brazilian Jesus recently returned from injury and came on as a late substitute against Man City in the 2-2 draw, while Sterling is yet to start for the side since joining the team on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's statistics from Arsenal's youth ranks through to the first-team squad Level Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Under-21 27 2 4 3 0 Under-18 17 3 6 5 0 Under-19 3 0 0 1 0 First-team 1 0 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Arteta is considering handing Lewis-Skelly his first Premier League start in the coming weeks as he looks to combat midfield issues, and it seems that the youngster is now set to be given an opportunity to stake his claim for a place in the side.

Nwaneri had also been under consideration for a start in recent weeks after injury to captain Martin Odegaard, but it was deemed the North London derby may have been too big an occasion for him to be thrown into.

Arsenal and Chelsea Snubbed by Bynoe-Gittens

He wants to stay in the Bundesliga

Arsenal and Chelsea have both shown an interest in young English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after his fine start to life this season with Borussia Dortmund, but the player is not interested in a return to England just yet.

The 20-year-old winger has started the season excellently, scoring twice in the Champions League win over Club Brugges last week, and impressing with his directness and pace.

That form has caught the attention of some top clubs in the Premier League, but according to GIVEMESPORT sources the player is not looking to leave Dortmund currently and wants to stay in Germany to continue his development. Scouts will continue to watch him in the coming months, but a move seems unlikely as things stand.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/9/2024.