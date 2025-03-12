Incoming Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will be immediately tasked with finalising contract extensions for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Italian has agreed to replace Edu in the role at the Emirates and is set for a busy start at the club, with three key renewals now high on the agenda.

Arsenal are reportedly determined to secure new deals for all three players and hope to begin talks before the summer to extend their stay in North London.

All three are currently under contract until 2027, and Arsenal are offering pay increases to bring them closer to top-earner Kai Havertz, who reportedly earns £280,000 per week.

Saka, Saliba and Gabriel Talks Anticipated

Arsenal keen to renew deals for star trio

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

According to Bailey, securing new deals for Saka, Saliba and Gabriel is a priority for Berta and Arsenal’s management, with their contracts expiring in just over two years.

Arsenal are keen to fend off interest from elsewhere in their most important players, with Saliba now emerging as a target for Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions are showing strong interest in the French defender and could step up their pursuit this summer as they look to sign a new centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saliba has made 38 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals.

Berta is set for a busy first summer at Arsenal, as the club are expected to spend big on securing a new first-choice striker for Mikel Arteta.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains a target, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is also wanted by at least two Premier League clubs.

William Saliba's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 2 Pass completion % 93.6 Tackles per 90 1.90 Minutes played 2,274

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-03-25.