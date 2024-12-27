Arsenal are still keeping tabs on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the North London club confident that the player's preference would be a switch to the Emirates, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko has enjoyed a relatively productive start to the new season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 14 Bundesliga starts. This form has subsequently caught the eyes of a host of clubs throughout Europe, with Arsenal said to be considering reigniting their interest in the Slovenian.

The Gunners made a move to sign Sesko in the summer, but the 21-year-old ultimately turned the offer down due to concerns about playing second-fiddle to Kai Havertz. However, Mikel Arteta now appears intent on reinforcing his attacking cohort this winter, and Sesko could be the man that the Spaniard opts to bring in to do so.

Sesko on Arsenal's Radar

The Emirates could be his preferred destination

Developing at RB Salzburg, Sesko made the jump to Leipzig in 2023 after a prolific campaign in the Austrian top flight. Netting 18 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in Germany, the youngster has already found the back of the net on eleven occasions this season, as he continues to impress at the highest level, and has been described as 'playing like Erling Haaland'.

Arsenal are on the hunt for more offensive firepower, and could return for Sesko after failing in their attempts to land him in the summer, with a 2025 move mooted. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs provided an update on the Slovenia international's state of affairs:

"You've still got Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal feel, when he chooses to finally leave Leipzig, has Arsenal in mind, and there were kind of two parts to last summer. "One was, was Sesko going to renew? And he did. And two was, where was his preference if he didn't renew? And Arsenal feel like they were front of queue for Sesko in the player's mind, if he'd chosen not to extend at Leipzig. So, still very much on Arsenal's radar."

While Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are contributing to Arsenal's attack, both remain inconsistent in their output. Thus, the North Londoners may feel that investing in Sesko in January is worth the gamble, with the Premier League title and Champions League on the line.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stats Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots per 90 minutes 2.77 2.32 Key Passes per 90 minutes 0.71 1.57

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024