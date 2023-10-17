Highlights Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's fitness issues have become a problem at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old has not suffered another setback on international duty despite being substituted at half-time against Mexico last week.

Partey made his return to Mikel Arteta's side in a ten-minute cameo against Manchester City earlier this month.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey’s absence from the team will “always be a problem” at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on a player currently scouted by sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed a positive start to the Premier League season with his Gunners outfit.

Much to Arteta’s relief, Ghana manager Chris Hughton has confirmed that Partey has not suffered another injury despite being replaced at half-time in the side’s recent friendly with Mexico. Speaking after the game, Hughton told reporters (via The Daily Mirror).

“Thomas was always only going to play 45 minutes. He has been out injured for three to four weeks. He came back for Arsenal last midweek, was on the subs bench for one game and played 20 minutes for the next game. So, we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes.”

Fears were raised following the midfielder’s early exit from the international friendly. Partey suffered a groin injury before Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at the start of September.

The MailOnline reported that the Gunners star could have faced six weeks on the sidelines following the training setback. Partey has a history of thigh problems and muscular injuries, hinting the club would have taken a cautious approach to the 30-year-old’s return to action. Arsenal coped well in the midfielder’s absence, picking up ten points out of 12, though suffered a disappointing 2-1 Champions League group stage defeat at Lens this month.

The £45m signing returned to action in their statement victory over Manchester City earlier this month, substituted on for the final ten minutes. Therefore, Partey returns to Arsenal training this week with the Gunners sitting second in the Premier League behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, top of the division on goal difference.

The Gunners shouldn’t be as reliant on Partey this term compared to last. Arteta’s side shelved out £105m to sign West Ham United captain and England international Declan Rice during the recent summer transfer window, representing a record fee for a British player. The Spanish head coach can also call on the services of Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and Fabio Vieira in the centre of the park.

Last month, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arteta could snub Partey following the arrival of Rice. However, the Ghanaian’s return to action against Manchester City suggests he still has a role to play at Arsenal.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal Stats Appearances 104 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 20 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones claims that Arsenal must consider someone to play in Partey’s position in the coming years. The journalist also reveals that the club have been tracking Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“They must consider who will play in that position in the next few years. For example, Vermeeren from Antwerp is somebody they've been tracking. I think that we're starting to see where Arsenal's flaws are. Partey not being in that team will always be a problem for Arsenal. Arteta is going to have to be careful about the use of him.”

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal are frontrunners to sign Vermeeren ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona. The Belgium international has made 15 appearances at club level this term, bagging one goal and registering five assists, including two in their 3-2 Champions League defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Lier-born starlet is comfortable operating in a holding midfield role or as a number eight and could be a versatile signing for Arteta’s side. At 18 years old, Vermeeren could be one of the globe’s leading talents in his position over the next few years.

Meanwhile, Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira has confirmed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre. The 22-year-old broke into the South American giants’ first team in 2020 and has been a regular ever since.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Arsenal could look to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo. The Croatia international has a release clause of £52m and could provide a further attacking dynamic to Arteta’s midfield.

Arsenal return from October’s international break when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The Gunners won at their west London rivals’ stomping ground last season courtesy of a Gabriel Magalhaes second-half winner.

Arteta’s side then return to Champions League action, taking on Europa League holders Sevilla, hoping to bounce back from their defeat at Lens this month. Arsenal round off the month by welcoming Premier League whipping boys Sheffield United to the Emirates Stadium on 28th October.

