Arsenal fans have plenty of reasons to be happy, given that they are top of the Premier League table heading into the final nine games of the season.

And now midfielder Thomas Partey has given them even more to celebrate with a dig at Manchester United following their loss to Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side, despite injuries keeping him out for parts of the season.

His defensive nous has allowed his team’s attackers to bomb on and overwhelm the opposition defence. And his ability to cut out counterattacks has earned him a spot among the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Weekend delight for Arsenal, more misery for United

And Partey was back in the side for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United on Saturday.

A brace from Gabriel Jesus and goals from Granit Xhaka and Ben White gave Arsenal a comfortable 4-1 victory and kept the gap to Manchester City in second place at eight points.

But it was a different story for Erik ten Hag’s side as they travelled to St James’ Park.

Goals from former Arsenal man Joe Willock and Callum Wilson gave Newcastle a deserved 2-0 victory and confined United to a second defeat in three games.

The other game was a 0-0 draw against Southampton where the Red Devils had Casemiro sent off.

Their recent run of form has seen United drop to fourth in the league, with Newcastle leapfrogging them in the table following Sunday’s result.

And they are now a huge 22 points behind the Gunners.

Partey taunts United at dinner

And just to rub more salt in the wounds, Arsenal’s number five had a laugh about the result over dinner.

The midfielder was out in London with Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba, who started recording Partey while he was eating.

“Arsenal fans. I’m here with your super-duper midfielder,” she says to the camera.

She tells him to stop eating and say hello to the viewers, with Partey protesting and initially reluctant to take part.

But towards the end of the footage, he says to the camera: “Join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss.”

Watch: Partey jokes about United’s loss

What next for Arsenal and United?

Fortunately for United, they have an opportunity to make amends for Sunday’s loss when they host Brentford on Wednesday 5 April.

Fans will be hoping for a better outcome than when they last played the Bees in August, with Ten Hag losing 4-0 in only his second Premier League match.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will travel north to face Liverpool on Sunday 9 April.

It is the beginning of a tough run for Arteta’s squad, with games coming up against Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and in-form Brighton.

If they can continue their seven-game Premier League win streak on Sunday though, they will be in a great position to win the title.