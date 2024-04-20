Arsenal have "clear questions" to answer about the future of midfielder Thomas Partey. The 30-year-old is heading towards the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, and doesn't seem to have a future at the club beyond this summer.

The Gunners face a decision over whether to cash in and sell the £200,000-a-week midfielder this summer, or keep him around for the final 12 months of his contract and let him go on a free next summer. Journalist David Ornstein "does not imagine" Partey will be getting a new contract at Arsenal, and discussed the issue on The Athletic FC podcast.

Arsenal Face Partey Decision

The midfielder is not influential anymore

With Partey's future up in the air, Arsenal will want it resolved sooner rather than later. The midfielder, who is now in his 30s, has only made nine Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season. That doesn't come close to the 33 games he played in the Premier League last season.

"There are clear questions that need to be answered around Thomas Partey, who is approaching the final year of his contract," Ornstein said. "He barely plays for Arsenal anymore.

"He seems to be fit now. But he's not really getting on the pitch and he's not influencing. We know how good he can be. But recent times have not worked out how everybody would hope.

"I don't imagine he'll be getting a new contract. So do you sell? Or do you retain him as a player and you see that value in the final year as being better than a transfer fee?"

Arteta 'Really Happy' with Partey

Asked about Partey and his Arsenal future last week, manager Mikel Arteta said: “He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him.

"He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us. He's our player, he's got one more year's contract and I'm really happy with him."

Earlier in the month, Partey said: “My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

He added: “I feel really good. It’s been a while. I’ve been trying to work a lot on my fitness and I’ve been through a lot of work. I’ve done all I can and I’m really happy to be back and I feel really good.

“I think everybody is working hard, we have a lot of great players. Jorginho’s there, Dec [Rice] is there and I think Mo [Elneny] as well and we have a lot of players in that position.

“I think it's good to have everybody ready this time of the season and from the beginning when I tried everything I can to be available. At the moment I feel good, today I feel very good on the field and I think I’ve improved a lot on my fitness, and I’m trying my best to keep on going at this level and keep giving my best."