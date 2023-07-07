Arsenal’s potential to sign more midfielders after Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium depends on the future of Thomas Partey, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar could be set for a rebuild of their options in the middle of the park for the Gunners squad this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Thomas Partey

With Rice set to join Arsenal from West Ham United in a deal worth £105m, the club can afford to let some of their key midfielders leave during the transfer market as they look to make room for more additions at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka has departed the Gunners for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth almost £21.5m, leaving the Gunners with a hole to fill in the middle of the park.

And The Sun reports that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for the services of Partey, with the signing of Rice effectively completed.

The same report claims Arteta’s outfit will only listen to offers over £30m for the man they signed in a £45m deal in the summer of 2020.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is generating “lots of interest” and that Arsenal could be willing to make a sale quickly.

And Romano has claimed that Arsenal’s likelihood of signing another midfielder on top of Rice depends on the future of Partey.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Partey?

When asked if Arsenal could make any more midfield additions this summer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it depends on the outgoings. From what I’m told, it depends on what happens with Thomas Partey.

“For Granit Xhaka, the deal with Bayer Leverkusen remains ready, but his replacement will be Declan Rice.

“It depends on Partey. He has interest from Juventus, but they need to sell players before making any bid.”

Would Partey’s sale come as a blow to Arsenal?

Despite arriving with a reputation for being a top-level midfielder, there’s an argument to suggest that Partey has underwhelmed during his time at the Emirates.

The 43-cap Ghana international has made 99 appearances for the Gunners, hitting the back of the net five times and providing four assists from a defensive midfield role, indicating that his talents don’t lie in his creative abilities.

But the 30-year-old achieved a solid WhoScored rating of 7.06 for his showings in the Premier League last season, making 2.1 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game, his underlying stats showing he can dominate in the middle of the park.

And the 6 foot 1 star is also a competent passer of the ball, ranking in the top 5% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes (8.35) and top 6% for passes attempted per 90 minutes (71.61) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

However, with Xhaka leaving the Emirates, Arteta may aim to a complete midfield rebuild as he looks for an alternative partner to Rice.