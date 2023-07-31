Arsenal will look to replace an “important” player at the Emirates Stadium this summer if the club sanction his departure, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have made significant moves to improve the Gunners’ squad during the transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

Arsenal have already made three important signings at the Emirates Stadium this summer as the club look to build on last season’s second-placed Premier League finish and challenge Manchester City for the title again.

The Gunners opened the window with the addition of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, who can play behind the striker and in the centre-forward role.

Havertz’s signing was followed by the acquisition of Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber.

The 22-year-old operates as a right-sided centre-back but is comfortable playing at right-back, offering Arteta more flexibility in his backline ahead of Arsenal’s return to Champions League football this term.

But the Gunners’ centre-piece signing has been the capture of West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, who makes the switch across London for a fee of £105m, becoming the most expensive British player of all time.

In response to these additions, Arsenal must sanction some sales to balance the books.

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has returned to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Pablo Mari has joined Monza on a permanent deal, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been allowed to leave at the end of his contract.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian clubs and Juventus have approached Arsenal over a move for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey across the summer transfer window.

However, the Italian journalist claims the £200,000 per-week earner, dubbed “important” by Ray Parlour, has a good chance of remaining at the Emirates after the market’s closure.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that the £30m star, as valued by Transfermarkt, is unlikely to remain in north London, given the club’s need to bring in revenue through sales this summer.

And Sheth believes that more incomings and outgoings at Arsenal are possible, and Arteta would want to bring in a Partey replacement should they sell the 30-year-old.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Partey?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “But if, and it's a big if, Arsenal do business on Thomas Partey, they'd want to bring another player in.

“We've been told not to rule out any more outgoings or incomings at Arsenal.

“The incomings may depend on players leaving for money simply because of this £200m outlay they've made so far.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

After a busy start to the window for Arsenal, it’s understandable that things have quietened down in recent weeks at the Emirates.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Gunners are exploring a deal to sign Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya.

There has not been a bid placed, but the Bees are aware of Arsenal’s interest alongside Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, according to 90min, Arsenal are working on signing 23-year-old Brazilian talent Bitello, identified as a target by Edu.

The midfielder could be available at a fee of just £8.5m, representing a cheaper and younger alternative than Partey.