Arsenal star Thomas Partey cannot be described as a big loss to Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium following a recent injury, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the midfielder’s setback.

The Gunners hope to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal injury news – Thomas Partey

Head coach Arteta has told the media that Partey will be out for “a few weeks” after suffering a groin issue which forced him to miss Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United last Sunday. Rumours circulated following the 30-year-old’s surprise exclusion from the Ghanaian national team ahead of this week’s international break.

“It doesn’t look good,” Arteta said (via The Evening Standard). “I believe he’ll be out for weeks. I think it’s more a groin [than a hamstring problem], but it could be something in between both.”

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal were reportedly willing to sell Partey to raise funds after splurging a £105m club record transfer fee to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Journalist Graeme Bailey told TEAMtalk in July: “I am told there is a very good chance that Arsenal are not quite done in the market just yet. The futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho will be key, Partey especially. They are trying to move him to Saudi Arabia, and if that happens, the chance of another midfield signing is strong.”

Last month, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could listen to offers for Partey and Jorginho, but nothing of note came to fruition before last Friday’s transfer window deadline. But with or without Partey at the club, Arteta must find a way to cope without the midfielder over the next few weeks as he watches on from the sidelines.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal Stats Appearances 103 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 20 Red cards 1

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Partey?

Brown believes that Arteta can’t claim that Partey’s absence will be key at the Emirates, having been willing to sell the £45m signing during the summer transfer window.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “It was clear that Partey was essentially for sale this summer. They were listening to offers. So, it’s hard to turn around and claim that they will be missing a key piece now that he's out. Arteta doesn't think he is a key piece anymore, and the way he's been setting his team up lately with Kai Havertz playing this left-of-midfield role doesn't really leave a lot of room for Partey anyway.”

Who else could Arsenal have sold this summer?

Arsenal had several players rumoured to be on the chopping board at the Emirates this summer as Arteta looked to thin his squad. Having been dropped for the opening games of the Premier League season, reports claimed that centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes was up for sale if the Gunners could secure an upgrade in the remaining days of the transfer window. However, a sale never transpired, and the Brazilian has forced his way back into Arteta’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, The Times had claimed that winger Emile Smith-Rowe could have left the Emirates Stadium last week, with the winger garnering interest from London rivals Chelsea in the window’s final days.