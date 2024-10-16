Arsenal travel to Bournemouth this weekend in what will be a difficult clash for Mikel Arteta's side, with the Spaniard facing a tricky selection decision in midfield regarding Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino.

The Gunners have started the season impressively, accumulating 17 points from their opening seven Premier League games, a return that sees them sat third, a point behind leaders Liverpool. The visit to the south coast comes before a challenging set of fixtures, as Arsenal host the Merseysiders, before travelling to Chelsea and Newcastle in their next four games.

Thus, Arteta needs to find a settled midfield trio prior to these games, and ought to drop Partey in favour of new signing Merino. The former has displayed inconsistency in his performances this season, while the latter is itching to earn his full debut in a red shirt, and the clash with the Cherries is the opportune moment for Arteta to grant the Spain international this in a league fixture.

Partey has Been Inconsistent

Arteta must axe him for Merino

Having started all seven of Arsenal's league and Champions League matches so far this season, Arteta has evidently placed his faith in Partey, and determined that he's definitively above Jorginho in the pecking order at the Emirates. However, with the likes of Merino and Martin Odegaard out injured in recent weeks, it's yet to be made clear where Partey stands in relation to the entire squad.

With Merino now available after recovering from a shoulder fracture sustained in his first training session at London Colney, Arteta now has a choice to make. The ex-Real Sociedad man arrived in the summer for a fee in the region of £33 million, likely expecting to play a prominent role for the North Londoners, so should be in line to displace Partey against Bournemouth, now he's had three weeks to reach full match fitness.

Introducing the club's new acquisition on Saturday evening would allow Rice to return to his natural deeper role, and would give Arsenal a greater physical threat inside the opposition penalty area. Speaking to the media earlier this month, Arteta praised Merino, describing him as a 'really talented player in every phase', who will bring 'physicality'.

Partey, earning a purported £200,000 a week, was lambasted for a meek performance away at Atalanta in September, a display that reflected his general level this season. The Ghana international has been slick on the ball, completing 87.6% of his passes, but has struggled off it, leaving Arsenal exposed on numerous occasions due to his lack of athleticism.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 Stat Merino Partey Appearances 32 14 Goals 5 0 Assists 3 0 Shots Per 90 1.09 0.91 Pass Accuracy 76.2% 92.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 8.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 0.68 Tackles Per 90 2.79 1.59 Interceptions Per 90 0.58 1.25

Trossard Criticised for Belgium Performance

The forward has been in excellent form

While Arteta has a choice to make in midfield, Arsenal's attack currently looks largely settled. In the absence of Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have formed a front two, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli either side of them.

Expected to field this set-up again against Bournemouth, Arteta wouldn't have been encouraged by Trossard's display for his nation last night. The 29-year-old has been slammed for his 'crazy clumsiness' in a disappointing showing against France for Belgium last night. The ex-Brighton man took five shots in the Nations League encounter, but his execution in the final third was lacking, atypical of a man who netted 17 goals for his club last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/10/2024