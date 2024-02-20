Highlights Arsenal have received an injury boost with Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira returning to training ahead of their Champions League clash with FC Porto.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is aiming to guide the Gunners to the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko were not present at training.

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at FC Porto, with Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira being in attendance at training following recent injury issues.

Mikel Arteta hopes to secure the Gunners’ place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier continental competition for the first time since 2010.

The north London outfit have returned to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season and secured their place in the knockout stages after topping their group. Partey and Vieira missed Arsenal’s 5-0 victory at Burnley last weekend but could be involved in some capacity against Porto on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal injury concerns ahead of Porto clash

The Gunners have seen their squad thinned out with absences

Arsenal are due to fly to Portugal this evening, ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 clash with Porto. The late flight has allowed Arteta to put his side through their paces ahead of their departure.

According to Football.London, both Partey and Vieira were in attendance on the Sobha Realty Training Centre pitches during the open session. Ahead of Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Burnley last weekend, Arteta revealed that Partey was ‘very close’ to a return to action and said that he was already training back on the grass (via Football.London):

“Thomas Partey as well is progressing really well. I don’t want to say too much, but he’s looking very good, and he’s on the field already.”

Meanwhile, the Spaniard hinted that Vieira could return to action quicker than expected.

“He's very close. He's been training already for a few days with the team. So I think it's very close. He'll be back probably faster than we expected, and he's in a good place.”

However, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko were nowhere to be seen, hinting they could be unavailable for tomorrow’s European tie in Portugal. The latter pair have been nursing calf injuries over the past few weeks, with Zinchenko picking up a niggle in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool earlier this month.

Tomiyasu has been struggling with an issue since returning from Asia Cup duty with Japan and looks set to miss the Gunners’ trip to Portugal. Jesus is still recovering from a knee injury, but Arteta is expected to provide an update on the trio during his pre-match press conference this evening.

Arsenal's current/recent injury list Name Reason Potential return Jurrien Timber Knee injury 20/04/24 Thomas Partey Thigh injury 21/02/24 Takehiro Tomiyasu Calf injury Unknown Fabio Vieira Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury 21/02/24 Gabriel Jesus Knee injury Unknown Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf injury Unknown Information according to Premier Injuries, correct as of 20-02-24

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League

The Gunners hope to compete on both fronts this term

Arsenal are ideally hoping for a comfortable first-leg victory over Porto in tomorrow's Champions League last-16 meeting to put them in a favourable position for the return game at the Emirates Stadium on 12th March.

Following tomorrow’s European tie, the focus will return to Premier League matters, with the Gunners hosting Newcastle United on Saturday evening, hoping to avenge their 1-0 defeat at St. James’ Park earlier in the season.

Arteta’s side begin March with a trip to top-flight basement boys Sheffield United on the 4th before home meetings with Brentford and Chelsea await ahead of the fourth international break of the season.