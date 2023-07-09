Arsenal are expected to make a second midfield signing this summer with Thomas Partey likely to make way, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

30-year-old Partey has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates during the summer window, with Saudi Arabia believed to have made "concrete" approaches for the player, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal latest news - Romeo Lavia

Despite Southampton suffering relegation from the Premier League, Romeo Lavia's excellent individual displays have led to interest from some of the biggest clubs in English football, most notably, Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, with the North London club recently reaching a "total agreement" with West Ham United for Declan Rice, as per David Ornstein, many were unsure as to whether the Gunners would continue to push for the Belgian midfielder.

One of the main reasons for that is the fact that Partey is still at the club, despite reports suggesting he will depart this summer.

However, if Arsenal were to offload the Ghanian, to Saudi Arabia as alluded to by Romano, or elsewhere for that matter, then that sale would perhaps open the door to another midfield signing - and Taylor believes that incoming player would be Lavia.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Romeo Lavia and Arsenal?

Taylor explained that while the Gunners face competition from Liverpool, he ultimately believes Partey will "make way" so that Arsenal can sign Lavia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "As we know, Liverpool were there as well and again, my understanding of Lavia is the price tag needs to drop.

"I don't think any of those parties are prepared to pay £45-50 million for him, particularly after Southampton's relegation. So I do believe Arsenal will make a second midfield signing and I do also expect Thomas Partey to make way."

Why Romeo Lavia would be a good fit at Arsenal

Firstly, Lavia is just 19 years old and therefore fits within the clear transfer strategy the Gunners have put in place in recent years, which is targeting young players who have the potential to improve even further than their current level.

Mikel Arteta has already shown his ability to deliver in this regard, developing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and even Martin Odegaard to a certain extent. It has been a policy that has worked tremendously well for the club, and Lavia has the ability to be another name added to that list.

Secondly, if Partey were to depart the club this summer, then Lavia would make for a logical replacement. The Belgian's average of 1.1 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League last season, as per Sofascore, suggests he has the natural defensive solidity and awareness needed to replace Partey's presence in the midfield.

However, as Taylor alluded to, at this current moment in time, the asking price for the player, believed to be in the region of £50 million, is simply too high and Arsenal are unlikely to make a move unless that fee drops.