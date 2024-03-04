Highlights Arsenal emphatically thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 to keep up the pressure on their Premier League title rivals.

Mikel Arteta's side were 3-0 up in 15 minutes, with Sheffield United fans leaving early on.

After scoring five goals in the first half, Ben White added a sixth in the second half.

Arsenal responded to their title rivals' weekend wins in emphatic style as they dismantled a poor Sheffield United side on Monday night. The Gunners thrashed the Blades 6-0 to keep up the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

With the Reds securing a late victory against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City overcoming crosstown rivals United, the pressure was on Mikel Arteta's men to deliver a statement of intent. They visited Bramall Lane to face a home side who are running out of time to turn things around if they want to remain in the Premier League.

Within the first ten minutes, it was apparent that there was only one team who was going to come out on top, as the Gunners dismantled a Blades side in a performance that Jamie Carragher described as one of the worst he had ever seen.

Arsenal put six past dismal Blades

Mikel Arteta's side were dominant

The north Londoners came out of the blocks incredibly fast, hitting the post and seeing an effort cleared off the line within the first two minutes. The first goal didn't evade them for much longer, as captain Martin Odegaard swept home from close range. The lead was soon doubled less than two minutes later as Jayden Burgle turned into his own net after being unable to sort out his feet.

Within two minutes of the second, Arsenal had a third thanks to Martinelli. At this point, some Sheffield United supporters had seen enough. The third strike prompted many to leave early, which was met by chants of 'cheerio' from the away stand.

By the 25th minute, it was four, with Kai Havertz getting in on the act to continue his improved form. It almost came as a shock when the away side went almost a quarter of an hour without scoring, but Declan Rice found a fifth with an eerily similar goal to Odegaard's opening strike.

In truth, Arteta's men took their foot off the gas in the second half and didn't show the same clinical edge, not that it mattered. Ben White was still able to add one more with a beautiful left-footed thump into the bottom corner for arguably the goal of the game.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal's biggest away win was a 7-0 victory at Standard Liege in 1993.

Arsenal's title charge continues

The Gunners host a London derby next

Arsenal's dominant form has come at exactly the right time as they look to end their 20-year run without a Premier League title. Their drubbing of Sheffield United now means that Mikel Arteta's side have won their last three away domestic fixtures by a combined score of 17-0.

The Gunners will now turn their attention to the weekend as they host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. They will be looking to keep transfer target Ivan Toney at bay.

For Sheffield United, the drawn out road to relegation sees them travel to the coast where they take on an in-form Bournemouth side at the weekend. They are now eleven points from safety with as many games left to play.