Arsenal's dreams of winning the Premier League title are seemingly over.

Mikel Arteta's side lost 3-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday meaning they now need a miracle to pip Manchester City to the trophy.

The Gunners are four points adrift of City having played a game more.

City need one win from their final three fixtures to win their third consecutive Premier League.

In hindsight, we shouldn't be surprised that City have gone on an incredible run to pip Arsenal to the post. It's something we've witnessed under Pep Guardiola year after year.

But rewind a few months ago and Arsenal were genuinely title favorites.

At the end of March with nine matches of the campaign remaining, the north London side were five points clear. They were dispatching teams with ease and looked as though they would go on and do the unthinkable.

Tickets for Arsenal's final game were being sold for crazy amount

Confident Gooners starting turning their attention towards lifting the trophy on the final day of the season.

On the final day, Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates and fans were already dreaming of being there as they're crowned Premier League champions for the first time since 2003/04.

Some fans would have done anything to have a ticket for that final day.

Anything like paying £53,000.

That's because, according to The Sun at the time, tickets for the final match of the season against Wolves were being sold for that amount.

Resale sites had several Arsenal vs Wolves tickets listed and one pair of tickets in the lower tier were up for a mind-blowing £53,000 each for the game on May 28.

Whether anyone actually bought the tickets at that price, we're not sure...

If they did, it's proven to be a very poor investment.

The most expensive ticket bought directly from the club for the match is £131.

Can Arsenal still win the league?

Of course, it's still possible that Arsenal win the title, but they're relying on the biggest slip-up in Premier League history from one of the greatest sides in Premier League history.

"Mathematically, it's still possible, but today it's impossible to think about it," Arteta said after the Brighton loss. "We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction."

Meanwhile, captain Martin Odegaard admitted it now looks like an impossible task.

"It looks difficult, to be honest, we have to be realistic, I don’t think City are going to make many mistakes now," Odegaard said.

"The only thing we can do now is get back and finish the season in a good way, I think everyone deserves that, especially the fans. That’s the only thing we can do and we’ll have to see."