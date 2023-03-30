Arsenal are on the brink of winning their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

We say 'on the brink' but there's still a long way to go.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table having played a game more. They have 10 matches left to play.

But fans are really starting to believe.

So much so, that tickets for their final match of the season against Wolves at the Emirates are being sold for an astronomical price.

According to The Sun, tickets are being sold for an eye-watering £53,000.

The chances of getting a legitimate ticket through the club is extremely unlikely. Therefore, supporters are looking toward resale sites for their chance to see Arsenal potentially lift the Premier League trophy.

And one pair of tickets in the lower tier are up for a mind blowing £53,000 each for the game on May 28.

There are also plenty of tickets for much cheaper than that - but still far more than face value.

The most expensive ticket bought directly from the club is £131.

With Arsenal being eight points clear with a game in hand, it's not inconceivable that the title will be done and dusted by then, so fans would only be paying to see the trophy lift.

And then there's the nightmare scenario that City actually pip them to the title...

Will Arsenal win the league?

At this moment, they're favourites.

But they know that one wrong move and momentum can swing back in the way of Pep Guardiola's challengers.

The Gunners will return to action with what appears to be a relatively comfortable home fixture against relegation-threatened Leeds. Earlier in the day, Manchester City host Liverpool.

The following week, Arsenal travel to Liverpool themselves before another away match against West Ham.

But it's April 26 that we should all have marked in our calendars because that's when City host Arsenal at the Etihad in a match that could decide the destination of the Premier League trophy.

Arteta: The title will be defined by what we do every single day

Ahead of this weekend's match against Leeds, Arteta was asked what will make the difference in this title race.

“I think it’s going to be what we do every single day, that’s what is going to decide our outcome,” he told Sky Sports.

“We cannot control the outcome of other clubs. What we can control is what we do every single day, how we behave, how we train, how we communicate, how is our energy, the messages that we send to our people as well.

“Now it has to be about enjoying the last part of the season with enthusiasm, with energy, with a real hunger to do and continue to do what we’ve done and, if possible, better.”