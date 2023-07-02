Arsenal defender Rob Holding could be moved on this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners and Edu are close to signing Ajax's Jurrien Timber and Jones says his imminent arrival and a potential one after that have put the 27-year-old's future at the Emirates in doubt.

Arsenal transfer news — Rob Holding

The Daily Express recently claimed that Holding is considering a loan move to Turkish outfit Besiktas.

It comes amid Arsenal's pursuit of Timber, who looks set to join Mikel Arteta's side in the coming days. As per the MailOnline, the north London club have agreed a £40.5m deal with Ajax to sign the 22-year-old.

Arsenal already have the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes who can play at centre-back, so Timber's arrival would make life even more difficult for Holding.

According to Spotrac, the Englishman is currently earning £40,000 a week at the Emirates.

What has Dean Jones said about Rob Holding's future at Arsenal?

Jones says Arsenal will discuss selling Holding soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Rob Holding ended up as an important player for Arsenal last season, stepping in for six Premier League starts at a crucial stage of the season. It was pretty clear that was a big ask of him during a title run-in and now with Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber and seriously considering signing another defender by the time the window closes, his future is obviously in doubt.

"Arsenal are about to begin July by looking to move players on and he is one of those expected to be in that discussion."

Should Arsenal sell Rob Holding this summer?

As Jones mentioned, Holding played his part in Arsenal's title run-in last season, featuring in games against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, in the long run, you have to question if the Gunners still need the former Bolton Wanderers man.

Again, Arteta has Saliba and Gabriel at his disposal and is about to sign Timber. Ben White is also a centre-half by trade, while Jakub Kiwior arrived at Arsenal back in January to give them more cover in defence.

Once the Timber deal is completed, that is five players who can all play as a central defender, six when you include Holding.

Ultimately, then, Arsenal should probably let Holding go, while the player himself may realise that is what is best for him. The presence of Saliba and Gabriel alone made starts hard to come by for the ex-England U21 international last term.