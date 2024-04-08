Highlights Arsenal are top of the league on goal difference with seven games left to play.

Simon Jordan believes the Gunners could now pip Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.

Jordan believes Arsenal's game against Tottenham could be a potential banana skin.

Arsenal came out on top after the latest round of Premier League matches and have now been backed to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.

City applied the pressure with a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to briefly overtake Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s side replied impressively, claiming a comfortable 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion later in the day to go back above the Champions, as well as Liverpool, to top the table.

With the chance to return to the summit on Sunday, Liverpool failed to beat Manchester United in their game in hand and were held to a 2-2 draw.

Although they are level on 71 points with Arsenal - with City just a point adrift - the Gunners lead the standings thanks to their superior goal difference to give them the crucial advantage heading into the final run-in.

Arsenal ‘In The Box Seat’ For The Title

Simon Jordan is struggling to look past Arsenal who have been in red-hot form under Arteta in 2024

Despite leading the table, the odds are somewhat stacked against Arsenal who are the only team of the three challengers who have not won a title in recent years, and have a relatively young squad that perhaps lacks the experience of a high-pressure run-in. But after last year’s failure to sustain their bid for the title, they may have learned a valuable lesson which could help fuel their charge this season.

On the other hand, they have arguably the toughest remaining fixtures on paper. Tottenham and Man Utd away from home stand out, as well as the game against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, while they also face tricky tests against Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, Simon Jordan believes the Gunners have shown enough to have what it takes to come through all of their remaining games which means they would become Premier League champions for the first time since 2004. Jordan told talkSPORT on Monday morning (10:10am): “I think Arsenal are really in the box seat, I do.

“I think they’re in the groove and they could go on - with the exception of the Spurs game potentially because I think that could be the banana skin - and win all their games.”

Arsenal Relish ‘Big Six’ Opponents

The Gunners have the best record against the so-called Big Six teams in the Premier League

Their run-in might look the toughest, but the stats suggest Arsenal love playing their rivals at the top end of the Premier League table. They still have three fixtures remaining from the 10 matches they have to play against Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea each season, but as things stand, they have the best record in the ‘Big Six’ mini-league.

Arteta has guided Arsenal to vital wins over Man City and Liverpool, while Declan Rice truly announced himself as an Arsenal player with a last-minute winner against Man Utd earlier in the season.

They were held to draws against Tottenham at home and against Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool on the road, but the Gunners have not yet been beaten by any of the Big Six, which will give them all the confidence in the world as they strap in for a frantic finish.