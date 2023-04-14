Arsenal are still favourites to win the Premier League title at the Emirates Stadium following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit six points above second-placed Manchester City, with the Gunners having played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

Arsenal news – Liverpool result

Arsenal could hardly have got off to a better start against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side when goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the north London outfit 2-0 up inside 30 minutes.

However, Mohamed Salah pulled one back in the first period before missing a second-half penalty to shred the Gunners’ nerves.

Roberto Firmino grabbed an 87th-minute equaliser for the Reds, preceding two exceptional saves from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in stoppage time, to preserve a point for the league leaders.

Despite giving away a two-goal lead, Brown believes that the result shows Arteta’s side have “got a spine and a backbone.”

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

When asked if Arsenal’s draw at Anfield could create doubts over their title chances at the Emirates Stadium, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I felt the opposite after that Liverpool game because they could easily have lost it.

“To escape from Anfield under the circumstances they did with a point shows how different this Arsenal team is.

I think they've got a spine and a backbone now. They don't fold under pressure when in the past, they would have done.

“I think that game and the Bournemouth game, when they were 2-0 down at home and came back to win in the last minute, proves Arsenal are a different animal.

“If Aaron Ramsdale hadn't made those two brilliant saves at the end, and they'd lost the game, everyone would expect Arsenal to slip, stumble, and allow City through. I think the fact they held on is a good sign for them.

“For me, the pressure is still on Manchester City. I think City have to win that game against Arsenal.

“If you look at the other games Arsenal have, none are terribly difficult. If you had to ask Arsenal fans who they'd want to end the season against, you’d look at their last three games, and I think most of them would bite your hand off for that.

“I still think Arsenal are favourites because they don't have any distractions, and City are going for the Champions League.

“I actually believe in them more now after the Liverpool game than before.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arteta is preparing his side for a crucial few weeks as we head into the final stretch of the Premier League season in a bid to win Arsenal’s first league title since 2004.

The Gunners travel to relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday afternoon before welcoming basement side Southampton to the Emirates Stadium the following Friday.

The week after sees arguably the biggest Arsenal fixture for many a year when they travel to challengers Manchester City, in a match that could decide the destination of the title this season.

Therefore, Arteta could look back on the side’s point at Anfield as a step in the right direction, having almost taken nothing out of the game if not for the heroics of Ramsdale.