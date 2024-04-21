Arsenal's left-back woes in recent weeks has seen current star Oleksandr Zinchenko come under criticism in recent weeks - and with Ferland Mendy potentially being on the transfer market, the Gunners could rival Liverpool to secure his signature in the summer.

Mendy has been a mainstay at Real since joining in 2019, featuring in 165 games for the Spanish giants and being a huge part of their recent success which has seen them win a Champions League and multiple domestic titles. But with the club constantly evolving and seeing a young flood of talent come to the club in the likes of Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Aurelien Tchouameni, there could be scope for him to leave the club - in which Arsenal could swoop in to sign him ahead of Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

Ferland Mendy: Transfer News Latest

Real Madrid could look to sell Ferland Mendy in the summer

The report by L’Equipe suggests that a hatful of the Premier League’s top clubs are exploring a move for Mendy this summer. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, Madrid could look to sell Mendy in order to gain some sort of fee for his services - and that has alerted clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool are thought to have made contact with Mendy’s representatives in terms of a summer move, though official talks haven’t begun just yet, with Liverpool hesitant at present with their new manager still unknown given that Jürgen Klopp is departing at the end of the campaign. Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in Mendy, though the Frenchman is not thought to be interested in a move to Tyneside.

The Gunners could be in need of a starting left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko not being at his best this season, whilst Jakub Kiwior is a backup centre-back and Jurrien Timber is coming back from a long-term injury. That, coupled with Kieran Tierney being out on loan and presumably not in Mikel Arteta’s plans, would open the door for Mendy to move.

Oleksandr Zinchenko Form Means Mendy Could be Targeted

Zinchenko has not been at his best this season

Zinchenko was Arsenal’s first-choice left-back last season and was a major reason for their Premier League title push, but this season has seen him struggle for form and with a glut of mistakes and poor performances, Arsenal fans aren’t best pleased.

The Ukrainian was booed off the pitch after a lacklustre performance against Aston Villa last weekend, almost handing Villa the lead after he allowed Youri Tielemans to hit the post, and further defensive lapses saw the Gunners lose serious ground in the title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferland Mendy is cousins with former Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy.

Kiwior has featured in his position with a decent degree of success, but an out-and-out left-back of the highest order could be looked at by Arteta - which could be Mendy if the Gunners do decide to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Mendy has made 19 league starts for Real this season with the club losing just one game in La Liga this season, though with David Alaba and Fran Garcia to contend with, there could be scope to sell him in a bid to receive money to spend elsewhere. With other elite left-backs in the league such as Andy Robertson and Josko Gvardiol, Arsenal could opt to sign Mendy to rival them and further their push to reach the top of the Premier League.

