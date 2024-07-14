Highlights Arsenal could consider signing a new backup goalkeeper to support David Raya.

Arsenal could consider signing a new backup goalkeeper this summer with Dan Bentley and Joan Garcia both targets, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

In recent weeks, the Gunners have been linked with several names to provide backup for David Raya next season amid uncertainty over Aaron Ramsdale’s future.

The 26-year-old could look to depart the Emirates for more playing time next season after struggling to find minutes in the previous campaign, with manager Mikel Arteta trusting Raya in goal.

The Spaniard’s impressive season saw him win the Premier League’s Golden Glove as Raya well-cemented his place in Arteta’s first eleven going forward.

After Arsenal announced Raya’s signing from Brentford on a permanent deal, the Gunners have reportedly identified several options to provide backup off the bench for the Spain international next season.

The Gunners are now being linked with Wolves shot-stopper David Bentley and Espanyol goalie Joan Garcia, who has admirers at Arsenal, according to Romano.

Joan Garcia ‘Appreciated’ at Arsenal

Goalkeeping coach could have the final say

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana ‘appreciates’ Joan Garcia as the Gunners could follow his advice once again, after he recommended signing David Raya last year:

“Arsenal could consider the possibility to bring in Bentley or maybe another option, like Joan Garcia, who is really appreciated by Inaki Cana, their goalkeeping coach. "He already wanted to bring David Raya to the club, which was a very successful move, so they could also follow him once again when it's time to decide who is the player they want.”

Eyed as a replacement for Ramsdale, Garcia could be available for £21m this summer. The 23-year-old is coming off a promising season in the second Spanish division, where he helped Espanyol secure promotion to La Liga.

Reports in Spanish media suggest Arsenal are favourites to sign Garcia this summer, despite him attracting interest from several other top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Joan Garcia Espanyol Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets La Liga Hypermotion 14 7 8 Promotion play-offs 4 1 3 Copa del Rey 3 2 1

Wolves shot-stopper Bentley, meanwhile, could see his return to the Emirates this summer – the 30-year-old grew up in Arsenal’s academy from the age of eight, before departing for Southend United in 2009.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Bentley is eyed as a third-choice option alongside Raya and Ramsdale next season.

Riccardo Calafiori ‘Excited’ by Arsenal

Negotiations are ongoing

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is excited about the possibility of working under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed that Calafiori is waiting for Arsenal’s decision as the Gunners continue in negotiations with Bologna over a deal for the 22-year-old centre-back.

Arsenal are understood to be confident of striking a deal worth in the region of £42m after agreeing personal terms with Calafiori earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-07-24.