Highlights Arsenal will hold talks with Declan Rice over his position.

Talks will determine whether Arsenal will look to sign a defensive or attacking midfielder this summer.

Arsenal are monitoring Douglas Luiz as a potential midfield reinforcement.

Arsenal's transfer plans this summer will largely depend on what position the club feel Declan Rice is best in, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The midfielder joined the Gunners from West Ham United in a club-record £105 million deal and has played an integral role in Mikel Arteta's side ever since.

The England international has been deployed in various positions across the midfield at Emirates Stadium. He has played in a more defensive role in front of the Gunners' defence as a deep-lying midfielder, while he has also been used in a more attacking role, showcasing his offensive flair.

Arsenal want to determine whether Rice will be used as a 'number six' or a 'number eight' going forward, and will consequently amend their transfer business accordingly to suit the squad.

Declan Rice Hits Record Numbers at Arsenal

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club

For the first time in his career, Rice produced double digits in goal contributions during his debut campaign at Emirates Stadium. He netted seven goals and produced an impressive eight assists, taking his direct goal involvement tally to 15 for the season, more than the last three seasons at West Ham combined.

His first goal was a memorable one, as he struck a late winner in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United earlier in the season. Since then, he has scored vital goals against Chelsea, Luton Town, and even netted a stunner against his old club West Ham.

Declan Rice's Premier League stats at Arsenal compared to West Ham last season 2023/24 (at Arsenal) 2022/23 (at West Ham) Appearances 38 37 Goals 7 4 Assists 8 2 Shots per game 1.5 1 Key passes 1.2 1 Passes per game 58.6 56.3 Tackles per game 2.2 2.1 Interceptions 1.2 1.7 Dribbles 0.7 0.5 Average rating 7.38 7.02

One of the reasons Arsenal decided to splash the cash on Rice is because of his versatility, but now it's up to the club and the player to determine which position he best suits, so they can go ahead with their transfer business.

The Gunners 'Want To Define' Rice

The decision will help them to select their next signing in midfield

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal want to be able to identify Rice as either a 'six' or an 'eight' ahead of the new season as they look to add midfield reinforcements to their squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice equalled the number of PL goals he scored in his last three PL campaigns with West Ham (7) in his first year with Arsenal.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Jacobs explained:

"I think Arsenal are determining what they want to do in midfield. First, on an internal decision on Declan Rice. "Because even though Rice is versatile, and that's a bonus, on paper, at least, they want to define him. If they define him as a six, then they'll move for an eight, and if they define him as an eight, then they'll move for a six. "So, before they've clarified Rice's position, only on paper because it is obviously beneficial that he can be versatile, they won't really know what kind of target they're looking for."

Arsenal Keeping Tabs On Aston Villa Star

Douglas Luiz is a long-standing target for Arsenal

Similarly to Rice, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has both defensive qualities and attacking traits but is predominately used in a midfield two.

Arsenal were linked to Luiz last in January 2022 but a move did not materialise after a frantic deadline day push. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Luiz is a player to keep an eye on this summer when it comes to the Gunners.

Romano said: "Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though at the moment they are not actively working on this one.

"Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play."

All stats courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 11/05/2024