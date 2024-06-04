Highlights Arsenal need to strengthen their squad depth, with focus on left-back position.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly not convinced by current left-back options.

Jorrel Hato from Ajax is a possible transfer target for Arsenal at just 18 years old.

Arsenal chiefs will be looking to fine tune their squad in the summer transfer window ahead of what would be a third consecutive title race with Manchester City for the Premier League trophy - and that will include a left-back, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have come closer and closer to tasting domestic success after a 20-year hiatus from the title, running Pep Guardiola's men to the final day of the season in a valiant effort but a couple of poor results against non 'Big Six' times saw them stumble - and so squad depth could be crucial to their credentials. And that has seen a left-back linked with the club with Mikel Arteta 'not being convinced' by current options, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal: Transfer News Latest

The Gunners are looking to bring in a left-sided defender

The report states that left-back is one area of focus for the Gunners alongside an out-and-out striker, a midfielder to partner Declan Rice and a deputy keeper to sit behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite having two senior left-backs at the club in Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the publication states that Arteta is not entirely convinced by their skillset and even with Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber - a natural centre-back and right-back, respectively - having featured at left-back at some point in their careers, there is a need to bring a new man in.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Assists 2 =9th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =6th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.81 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/06/2024

Timber has returned to the training setup after missing the entirety of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered on his debut, and so he may well come into the first-team fold at some point, but Arsenal are continuing to have a look at the transfer market to see if they can bring a specialist left-back that fits straight into Arteta's mantra to the club.

One player that has been monitored by the Gunners is Ajax man Jorrel Hato, the report claims. He has been on Arsenal's shortist for quite some time and though he is naturally a centre-back, Arteta believes that his skillset could be suited to left-back, where he has featured before. He only signed a new deal three months ago but at the age of just 18, a decent-sized bid could tempt Arsenal to make a move for his services. However, at such a young age, his minutes would likely be tempered as to avoid chucking him into the Premier League at the deep end.

Left-Back Stars at Arsenal Haven't Performed

A drop in performances has seen the Gunners stars struggle

Zinchenko was one of Arsenal's most consistent players in the 2022/23 season, but some sub-standard performances this season have seen the Ukrainian struggle to breach the first-team picture and fans, at times, have not been happy with his performances given how well Ben White has been doing on the opposite flank.

Joining from serial trophy hoisters City, his winning mentality is likely a key reason as to Arsenal's rise up the table and progression into Europe but perhaps a back-up role will suffice for the versatile star next year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tierney had played 50 league games by his 20th birthday for Celtic and was seen as a shining star in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney's career in north London hasn't quite gone to plan over the past few seasons. A mainstay in the side under Unai Emery and in the first few seasons of Arteta's reign, the Scot has constantly struggled with injury issues at the Emirates Stadium and that resulted in Zinchenko's signing, allowing him to head out on loan to Real Sociedad last season.

And, whilst he impressed somewhat in northern Spain, it's likely to be a long road back for the Celtic icon if he is to force his way into Arteta's plans.

Related £40m Star ‘Likely to Leave’ Arsenal This Summer The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is a priority target for Fulham this summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.