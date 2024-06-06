Highlights Arsenal urgently need a proven striker with both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus struggling on the field.

Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig is a top target for Mikel Arteta due to his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

However, it is now or never for Arsenal, Man Utd, and Chelsea to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna as AC Milan are closing in on a deal.

Arsenal's search for a number nine continues with the club actively looking for a goalscorer to fire them to success - and they have a huge decision to make in the coming weeks, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing it is 'now or never' if they want to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus' poor seasons on the field for the Gunners means that Mikel Arteta is after a striker in the transfer window, with the duo having just a combined nine Premier League strikes between them all season - and that has got the transfer rumour mill spinning.

Arsenal: Striker Search Latest

The Gunners are in the market for a number nine

Benjamin Sesko has been the main name linked with the Gunners after his superb season in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, with the Slovenian scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances for the eastern German outfit - and with a £55million release clause, he appears to be the best option on paper for Arteta to sign, given that he has only just turned 21 years old.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic is a long-term target having excelled at Fiorentina and Juventus, though a deal looks to be off the cards for his services.

Sources: "Now or Never" for Arsenal to Sign Joshua Zirkzee

The Dutchman has been incredible for Bologna

And with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been told that it is now or never if they want to sign Zirkzee, who 'has everything', from Champions League qualifiers Bologna - with AC Milan closing in on the signing of the striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee enjoyed a 16-goal season under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, which remains his best goalscoring season.

Agents are now letting the English trio know that it is last chance saloon if they are to make a move for the former Anderlecht man, and they must step forward if they are to have any chance of attaining their man - otherwise he will be making the short trip north to the San Siro.

Zirkzee, 23, was a superb youth star at Bayern Munich and scored four goals in the Bundesliga in 12 games for the Bavarian outfit - but a lack of first-team opportunities saw him move to Bologna in the summer of 2022.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

Two goals last season saw the Dutchman struggle, but 11 strikes this season fired Bologna to the Champions League for the first time since 1964 after they beat Inter Milan to the Serie A title. He is starting to fulfil his potential at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and that looks set to see him leave for a huge club either in England, or AC Milan.

Zirkzee Would Offer Arsenal Something Different

The club have had poor striker appearances this season

Zirkzee has been told that he 'has everything' when it comes to being a top striker by Stefano Pioli; who was AC Milan's manager last season before he was let go at the end of the campaign.

If Zirkzee was to move to Arsenal, he would be the modern striker that the Gunners are looking to sign but there isn't a guarantee that he would score goals in the sense that Erling Haaland or even Benjamin Sesko would offer.

Mikel Arteta will look to send Eddie Nketiah on his way in the summer, with Wolves and Everton looking at securing his signature - and Zirkzee would bring something different to the academy graduate.

