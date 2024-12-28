Alexander Isak scored again for Newcastle United on Thursday afternoon as the Magpies brushed Aston Villa aside, and Troy Deeney has subsequently called on Arsenal to sign the striker in order to win the Premier League.

The strike against the Villans was Isak's 11th league goal of the campaign, while he's also provided four assists. This follows on from a spectacularly productive year last term, where he netted 21 goals in 27 league outings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal edged past Ipswich Town courtesy of a solitary Kai Havertz goal, with Gabriel Jesus drawing a blank up front. The Gunners looked as though they lacked offensive firepower without Bukayo Saka in the Emirates clash, thus prompting Deeney to insist that Mikel Arteta needs to invest in Isak to alleviate these issues in forward areas.

Deeney: Arsenal Just Need to Sign Isak to Win the League

He's been linked with the move

After a number of prolific seasons for Real Sociedad, Newcastle opted to sign Isak for £60 million in the summer of 2022. He's since established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and has scored 47 goals in 86 appearances for the Tynesiders across all competitions.

This exceptional output has inevitably sparked interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal being cited as one of the potential suitors for the Swede. The number nine is said to be Arteta's 'dream' signing, although Newcastle would likely demand an excessive fee in the region of £115 million for their talisman.

Writing in his Team of the Week column for the BBC, former Watford striker and now pundit Deeney claimed that the acquisition of Isak would elevate Arsenal to the title:

"Back again, the man, the myth, Mr Isak. He's the best striker in the Premier League currently. Arsenal, just sign him and you'll win the league, it's really not that difficult."

Havertz is currently Arsenal's top scorer in the league with seven goals, and after that no-one in Arteta's ensemble has exceeded four strikes aside from Saka, who is now out for several months with a hamstring injury.

Thus, the Gunners' current squad may lack the volume of goals required to deliver major silverware, and Isak would certainly help eradicate these concerns.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 16 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.49 Expected Goals Per 90 0.66

All Statisics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024