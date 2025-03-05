Arsenal may have been dealt a blow in their quest to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, as reports continue to link the Gunners with the Swedish star - with Magpies chief executive Darren Eales start that the north-east club are not 'under the gun' when it comes to selling their best players.

Arsenal's striking woes have been apparent recently, barring the 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday, which saw six different players get themselves on the scoresheet - and that has seen various top-level strikers such as Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle 'Not Under The Gun' to Sell Isak as Arsenal Warned

The Gunners will have a huge task on their hands to land the striker

However, Isak has been a name that is linked week-by-week, scoring 19 goals in just 24 games for Newcastle in the Premier League so far this season - becoming arguably the best striker in the top-flight at present after being labelled as 'unstoppable' by his own club.

But whilst Arsenal fans will be harbouring hopes of signing the Swedish talisman, Magpies chief Eales has poured cold water over the optimism of the Emirates Stadium faithful; stating that Newcastle have 'no intention' of moving their star players such as Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon on this summer, due to their 'ambitious' ownership.

Labelling Newcastle potentially considering an Arsenal bid for Isak as 'crazy', Eales said:

"They're all under long-term contracts. We have no intention at all of those players being moved on. We're not under the gun or anything like that." "We've got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it would be crazy for us to consider it. "We're striving, as a club, to be at the top table. We want our best players here. I think it shows the value of Isak that they talk about him all the time. We're not looking to move any player on."

Arsenal Striker Luck is Going Well But Isak Would Change Dynamic

The north London outfit would massively benefit from a prolific striker

The Gunners had Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their striking ranks earlier this summer, though the latter was sold to Crystal Palace on August's deadline day and the former duo are both injured until the end of the season.

That has seen Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard and even Riccardo Calafiori used as 'auxiliary' strikers in recent weeks, and to a positive effect too, as all three scored against PSV in midweek. But whilst it worked on the night in the Netherlands, Mikel Arteta cannot afford to rest on his laurels when it comes to signing a new frontman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak became the seventh-fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals, achieving the feat in 76 games - though that is still 28 games slower than Erling Haaland.

Isak has proven that he's more than good enough to feature at Premier League level. Joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022, he was injured for the first half of his debut season but still managed to hit double figures, and he's followed that up with 21 league goals in his first 'full' season with the Tyneside outfit.

And he's set to smash that tally this time around, having amassed 19 already. With Arsenal looking to win the title, that's exactly the type of signing they should be making - though it could be difficult to complete.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-03-25.

