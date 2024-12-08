Key Takeaways Arsenal's top eight Premier League goalscorers feature legends like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Robert Pires played a crucial role in the club's invincible season under Arsene Wenger.

Theo Walcott scored 65 Premier League goals at Arsenal, but never won the title.

Arsenal have won the Premier League three times, with the last of these coming in the 2003/04 invincible season. Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have come close to lifting their 14th English top-flight title, most notably finishing two points behind Manchester City last year. Bukayo Saka has been an integral part of the club's recent success, contributing over 50 goals since his first appearance in 2019.

The 23-year-old is closing in on the likes of Theo Walcott and Robert Pires, who occupy the top eight goalscorers in Arsenal's Premier League history. Players at the top of the list include Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, who were both part of the last title-winning team. The French forward scored 175 goals for the Gunners in the Premier League during his eight-year stint at the club from 1999 to 2007 and his second spell in 2012.

Top 8 Arsenal Goalscorers in the Premier League Rank Player Goals First Goal Last Goal 1 Thierry Henry 175 18th September 1999 11th February 2012 2 Ian Wright 104 23rd August 1992 6th December 1997 3 Robin van Persie 96 30th October 2004 5th May 2012 4 Dennis Bergkamp 87 23rd September 1995 15th April 2006 5 Olivier Giroud 73 6th October 2012 10th December 2017 6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 68 23rd February 2018 22nd October 2021 7 Theo Walcott 65 23rd February 2008 5th April 2017 8 Robert Pires 62 21st October 2000 7th May 2006

8 Robert Pires

Pires signed for Arsenal for £6 million from Marseille in 2000. During his time at the club, he won the Premier League and FA Cup twice and lost to Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final. In the Invincibles team of 2003/04, the Frenchman played on the left-hand side of Arsenal's four-man midfield with Ashley Cole behind him and Henry as the left-sided striker. The combination of these three players on this side of the pitch was integral to the club's success as they scored 73 goals across the campaign.

Pires was responsible for 14 goals this season, registering nine assists. During his six-year spell at the Gunners, he scored 62 Premier League goals, with the last one coming on 7th May 2006, which was the club's last match at Highbury Stadium against Wigan Athletic.

Related Bukayo Saka vs Jeremy Doku vs Robert Pires Stats Comparison Robert Pires' recent comments about Jeremy Doku being better than Bukayo Saka have sparked a frenzy online - but who's the best statistically?

7 Theo Walcott

Walcott spent 12 years at Arsenal from 2006 to 2018, joining the club from Southampton for £5 million. He remains the youngest player to make his debut for England when he came on against Hungary in May 2006 at the age of 17. He spent his entire career at the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, scoring 65 goals in the Premier League. The closest he came to lifting the title was in the 2015/16 season, when they finished second behind surprise winners Leicester City.

Despite the lack of success in the league, Walcott won the FA Cup twice, in 2015 and 2017. In the 2015 final against Aston Villa, the English winger scored the first of four Arsenal goals as they lifted the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Theo Walcott Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 397 108 73 Everton 85 11 9 Southampton 82 10 5

6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a divisive figure during his four-year spell at Arsenal. Despite concerns over his work rate and reliability under the management of Unai Emery and Arteta, he was a prominent goalscorer, especially in his first couple of years at the club. In the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, Aubameyang scored 22 goals on both occasions. His performance in the 2018/19 campaign earned him the league's golden boot alongside Liverpool's dynamic duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gabon international joined Barcelona on 2nd February 2022, after mutually agreeing to end his contract with the Gunners. Disciplinary issues under Arteta forced Arsenal to seek an exit for Aubameyang, with his goalscoring slowing down in the 2021/22 campaign, as he only scored four goals in 14 matches.

5 Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud was a prolific goalscorer for Arsenal from 2012 to 2018. He scored 105 goals for the Gunners in all competitions, with 73 of these coming in the Premier League. His best season was in the 2013/14 campaign, as he scored 16 and registered eight assists, guiding Wenger's side to fourth place behind Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. He scored the same number of goals two years later, but Arsenal fell short of Claudio Ranieri's Leicester in the title race.

In 2018, the French striker made the switch to London rivals Chelsea. In 119 appearances for the Blues, he scored 39 goals. This included the first of four Chelsea goals in the 2019 Europa League final against Emery's Arsenal.

Related When Olivier Giroud Produced Goalkeeping Masterclass for Milan v Genoa The last few minutes of Genoa vs AC Milan were absolute chaos.

4 Dennis Bergkamp

Bergkamp is one of the best players in Arsenal's history and is the fourth top goalscorer for the Gunners in the Premier League. He spent 11 years at Highbury, winning three top-flight titles, three FA Cup's, and reaching the final of the 2005/06 Champions League. Bergkamp was an extremely reliable figure for Wenger, playing at least 24 league matches from 1995 to 2006. His best season personally came in 1997/98, when he scored 16 and registered 11 assists - a campaign that saw Arsenal finish a point ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

The Dutch forward scored a number of memorable goals for Arsenal during his time at the club. None were more memorable than his goal against Newcastle in 2002. He flicked the ball past Nikos Dabizas with his back to goal before turning and nonchalantly slotting the ball home.

3 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie was one of the best strikers in the Premier League for both Arsenal and United during the late 2000s and early 2010s. He spent eight years at the Gunners from 2004 to 2012, scoring 132 goals in all competitions, with 96 of these coming in the league. Van Persie won the Golden Boot in the 2011/12 campaign, scoring 30 and registering 11 assists as Arsenal finished third behind the two Manchester clubs.

He only won one FA Cup during his stint in North London, prompting him to join the Red Devils in 2012. In his first season for United, he won the Premier League, winning the Golden Boot for the second year in a row, scoring 26 goals this time. Despite his controversial move to Ferguson's side, van Persie remains one of the best Arsenal strikers of all time.

Robin van Persie Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 278 132 56 Feyenoord 122 46 16 Manchester United 105 58 15 Fenerbahce 87 36 7

2 Ian Wright

Ian Wright remains an ever-popular Arsenal legend, having scored 182 goals for the club in all competitions. In the Premier League, he scored 113 goals in 213 matches from 1992 to 1998. On two occasions, Wright scored 23 goals in the top flight. The first of these was in the 1993/94 campaign, while the second was three years later. His performances in 1997 saw him nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Wright's contribution to the Gunners in the early Premier League years saw him inducted into the Hall of Fame in April 2022. He was the club's top goalscorer in the first five editions of the league and at the time became the fourth Arsenal player to be honoured in the Hall of Fame, along with Henry, Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira.

1 Thierry Henry

Henry is Arsenal's top goalscorer in Premier League history, scoring 175 goals. The first of these came on 18th September 1999 in a 1-0 away win against Southampton, and the last came on 11th February 2012 against Sunderland during his second stint at the club. Henry won the Premier League twice, including in 2003/04 when he scored 30 goals.

There were many memorable performances from the French forward during the invincible season. This included his four-goal haul against Leeds United in April 2004 and his hat-trick against Liverpool a week before. The victory against Liverpool included a solo goal, which saw him dribble past multiple defenders before slotting the ball home.

Thierry Henry Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 377 228 93 Monaco 141 28 4 New York 135 52 42 Barcelona 121 49 27 Juventus 20 3 2

Related Thierry Henry Named Two Toughest Opponents Henry named a player who has won as many Olympic gold medals as league championships.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and 11v11 - Correct as of 03/12/24.