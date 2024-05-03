Highlights Arsenal remain on the hunt for a midfielder, with Martin Zubimendi a top target.

Douglas Luiz is expected to stay at Aston Villa, ending Arsenal transfer rumours of years gone by.

Zubimendi could improve Arsenal's midfield with his skills and potential, though Luiz has Premier League experience.

Arsenal have now identified Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as their top midfield target this summer with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz likely to be unavailable, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Douglas Luiz's efforts for Aston Villa this season have seen the Brazilian rated more than ever by pundits and fans throughout Europe - but despite having the chance to move on to Arsenal from Villa Park in the past he again looks set to remain with Unai Emery's side.

Arsenal: Midfield Transfer Hunt Latest

Arsenal have been in the market for a midfielder for quite some time

Zubimendi has been linked to Arsenal in recent weeks with his £51million release clause coming to light. Manchester United and Tottenham have also been touted with a move for the Spaniard but any move to the Premier League could well be dictated by Champions League opportunities - something that United cannot offer him the midfielder next season after their poor campaign.

Luiz, on the contrary, has been linked with a move away from Villa for years, though any reports have since dried up - and with Arsenal having been interested for the majority of that timeframe, their hesitancy on a deal means that they could have missed the boat with a Champions League dream for the Vasco da Gama graduate close to being realised.

Jones: Luiz is Set to Stay at Villa Park

The Brazilian is set to keep the good times rolling at Aston Villa

GIVEMESPORT sources are firm in the belief that Luiz won't be making the switch to the Emirates any time soon - with any move from Villa Park not expected to take place to any club. The Brazilian has been in fine form for Villa ever since his move to the club from Manchester City back in 2019, and improving year-upon-year, this has without doubt been his best season in football with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, including a nine-goal haul from central midfield in the Premier League.

Luiz had been set as a candidate to come into the Gunners' engine room alongside other targets, but Arsenal have had to rule out a return for his services due to Villa's unwillingness to sell. Other targets have since been mooted and it appears that the former City man will remain in the West Midlands as one of Emery's key performers with a Champions League spot looking increasingly likely.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is now the top target for that part of the midfield according to sources, with Thomas Partey's sale looking increasingly likely amid reports that Jorginho is set to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium; leaving the Spaniard to battle with Declan Rice and the Italy international if he was to come to north London.

Zubimendi remains a one-club man having joined Sociedad's youth setup aged just 12, though it is believed that Arteta - a former Sociedad player himself - will be a huge influence in tempting the Spaniard - who Fabrizio Romano previously told GMS is a "fantastic player" - to the Gunners, should a deal progress enough to enter contract talks.

Martin Zubimendi Would Improve Arsenal

With Luiz being off the radar, Zubimendi is their next target

Zubimendi - who has a release clause worth €60m (£51m) according to The Times - has made five appearances for Spain's national team, registering 26 appearances in Europe and 187 games for the club after making his debut aged 20 back in 2019; though a move to Arsenal would see him challenge at the top of the table for a spot in the first-team at Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City but he failed to make a single appearance for the treble winners.

A defensive-minded midfielder who can split the lines with his passing and vision, Zubimendi boasts an extremely similar profile to Luiz and could well be the long-term number six that Arsenal have been after, given that Rice has been extremely adept at playing further up the pitch following his club-record deal last summer.

Villa, meanwhile, will be ecstatic if Luiz does stay on at the club beyond the transfer window with more success aiming to be followed by Unai Emery, who has done a fantastic job at Villa Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-05-24.