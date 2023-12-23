Highlights Arsenal and Liverpool drew 1-1 in an electrifying match, with both teams having several incredible chances.

Gabriel scored early for Arsenal, before Salah equalized for Liverpool with a ferocious effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed a glorious opportunity to secure a win for Liverpool in the second half.

Arsenal head into Christmas sitting top of the Premier League after they drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield. Both sides had a number of incredible chances throughout the game, with the Gunners taking an early lead through Gabriel before Mohamed Salah tied things up. Jurgen Klopp's men had a great chance to take all three points when a fast-break situation saw them in a five vs one situation in front of the Arsenal goal, but Trent Alexander-Arnold's subsequent effort crashed off of the crossbar.

With a place on top of the table at stake, three points would have been massive for both teams, but they were forced to share the spoils after a very entertaining 90 minutes. The match was as electrifying as expected, but there's a strong sense that one or maybe even both teams will be left ruing some of their missed chances come the end of the season.

Match Statistics Liverpool Arsenal Possession 50% 50% Shots 13 13 Shots on target 3 2 Goals 1 1

The first half saw both sides score

Gabriel gave Arsenal the early lead before Salah equalised

Arsenal started the game the stronger of the two and took the lead almost immediately after a free kick was whipped into the Liverpool area and Gabriel rose above everyone to head it past a frozen Alisson.

The Gunners' fast start had the Reds on the ropes for a minute, but it wasn't long before they worked their way back into the game and after an exquisite ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah burst into the visitors' area and smashed a ferocious effort past David Raya to level things up in the 29th minute.

Neither side found an opening in the second half

Alexander-Arnold missed a glorious five vs one opportunity

With the game level heading into half time, it erupted into a real end-to-end affair after the restart, with both sides pushing fiercely for a winner and neither team willing to step back and take a breath. The Gunners' insistence to play out from the back caused a few shaky moments as Liverpool pressed intensely, but they managed to hold firm for the most part.

The introduction of Harvey Elliot and Leandro Trossard for both teams gave them energy around the 70-minute mark and the Reds had a glorious opportunity to take the lead shortly afterwards as a fast-break sequence saw five of Klopp's men baring down on one Arsenal defender, but after Salah laid the ball off nicely to Alexander-Arnold, with the entire goal baring down in front of him, he failed to keep his effort down and his shot crashed against the crossbar.

It was undoubtedly the best opportunity of the second half and Klopp will be furious his side didn't make the most of it. Neither side really came closer afterwards and the pair split the points, with the Gunners remaining top of the Premier League heading into Christmas for the second year in a row.