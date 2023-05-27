Arsenal are 'top' of Declan Rice’s preferred destination list and Mikel Arteta’s side have also 'come to the table' for Mason Mount, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both English aces having the opportunity to stay in London may swing the momentum in Arsenal’s favour, with many of Europe’s highly prestigious clubs interested in the duo.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice and Mason Mount

To continue contending with the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal have targeted Chelsea’s Mason Mount as one of their marquee signings, according to talkSPORT.

However, Arsenal would have to fend off English heavyweights Manchester United, who are edging closer to a deal, as per The Daily Express.

The Athletic reports that Mount’s international teammate Declan Rice is also being eyed by the Gunners as a potential acquisition - he could cost a buying club £120m.

However, Florian Plettenburg claims the midfielder, currently employed by West Ham, is being monitored by Bayern Munich. The Bavaria outfit have held talks with Rice’s management, while Thomas Tuchel is understood to be fully on board with the move.

Arsenal will, therefore, have their work cut out if they wish to make a genuine swoop for either Englishman, as they are both in incredibly high demand.

What did Alex Crook say about Declan Rice and Mason Mount?

Crook understands that Arsenal are big fans of Declan Rice and that the club are at the top of his list. His compatriot, Mount, is also a viable option for Arteta and co.

They may use the reality of remaining in London as a lever to ensure they land their targets.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They are big fans of Declan Rice. I was told a few weeks ago that Arsenal are at the top of his list. They’ve come to the table for Mason Mount as well, I think just because they realise he’s available and maybe staying in London may be attractive.”

Would Declan Rice and Mason Mount be good signings?

On paper, yes. Both would add ample top-flight experience while enriching their respective midfield with undeniable talent.

Fbref data shows that Rice has made 1.75 interceptions and 1.61 clearances per 90 this season, while he is also becoming a potent goal threat from the midfield.

In 2022/23, the West Ham skipper has enjoyed his best domestic goal-scoring season, adding four goals to his CV and providing a further three assists in the Premier League.

While Rice has been paramount to West Ham’s Europe progression, his compatriot Mount has endured a tougher time in London, with his last Chelsea goal recorded in December.

However, much the same can be said about the west Londoners across the board this term.

Compared to his positional peers, Mount is in the top 10% percentile of tackles per 90 and in the top 20% percentile for completed blocks per league outing, though his attacking numbers have taken a hammer blow.

Although the Portsmouth-born midfielder has racked up 33 goals in his Chelsea career, he has only found the back of the net thrice over the course of this season.

Regardless, both midfielders would be, given their Premier League credibility, be sensible additions and with a resurgent Granit Xhaka departing, Arsenal are in need of a midfielder of the calibre of either Rice or Mount.