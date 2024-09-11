Key Takeaways Originating from South London, Arsenal's Highbury move to North London sparked outrage among loyal Tottenham fans.

The intense rivalry between Tottenham and Arsenal is fueled by success, on and off the pitch, intensifying every encounter.

Sol Campbell's controversial move from Spurs to Arsenal in 2001 remains a touchy subject, cementing his legacy as a traitor.

Arguably one of the greatest rivalries to ever grace the sport, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, also known as the North London Derby of the season, goes way back to the start of the 20th century. This is the fixture that both sets of fans eagerly look forward to as soon as the schedule is released. Supporters make it a priority to clear their calendars well in advance, making sure they have no commitments when the game kicks off.

In recent years, Tottenham have struggled with managerial instability and have watched their rivals Arsenal take centre stage in English football. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been challenging for titles - a feat that Spurs' manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to emulate. But what exactly fuels the animosity between these two clubs? Let’s rewind the clock to explore the origins of this intense rivalry that never fails to disappoint.

The Highbury Move

When Arsenal invaded North London

Arsenal originally hailed from South London, but in 1913, the club moved to Highbury in a bid to attract more spectators following their voluntary liquidation three years earlier. Naturally, the Tottenham fans who were proud of their North London roots were outraged by the arrival of a new football team on their doorstep.

Spurs supporters launched protests across the city to block Arsenal’s entry into the English leagues, but these efforts were sidelined by the outbreak of World War I. Despite the opposition, Arsenal managed to secure a place in the Second Division before controversially gaining promotion to the First Division at Tottenham’s expense.

The mastermind behind Arsenal’s stadium move and promotion was chairman Henry Norris, a dodgy fella in most Spurs fans' eyes. His determination to establish Arsenal in North London laid the foundation for a rivalry that remains incredibly competitive to this day.

The Competitive Edge

Silverware and 'St Totteringham's Day'

Rivalries are often intensified by success on the pitch, and both Tottenham and Arsenal have had their fair share of glory over the years. The competition between the two clubs for trophies has added fuel to an already raging fire, making every meeting a must-watch encounter.

One of the most memorable clashes came in 1991 when Tottenham and Arsenal faced off in the FA Cup semi-final. Spurs emerged victorious with a 3-1 win and earned a place in the final, eventually going on to lift the trophy. For Tottenham, it was a moment of sweet revenge against their ‘intruding' neighbours.

Arsenal fans later introduced ‘St Totteringham’s Day,’ celebrating the point in the season when it became mathematically impossible for Spurs to finish above them in the Premier League. This ritual of mocking their rivals only intensified the animosity between the two clubs.

However, over the last decade, Tottenham have managed to turn the tide. During the late 2010s and early 2020s, Spurs emerged as a mainstay near the top of the table, finishing above their rivals for six straight seasons. But in recent years, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have evolved into one of the world's top teams, making the challenge of keeping pace with them increasingly difficult for the Lilywhites.

The Sol Campbell Betrayal

A transfer that shocked the entire country

Of all the significant moments in this rivalry, Sol Campbell’s move in 2001 is probably the one that is the most talked about. Campbell was a key figure in the Tottenham dressing room but, after the turn of the century, his contract was nearly up. In an unbelievable turn of events, he chose to join Arsenal upon the expiry of his contract - a club he had previously sworn never to play for.

The reaction from Tottenham fans was unsurprisingly one of absolute outrage. At the first North London derby following his transfer, Spurs supporters filled the stands with banners labeling him ‘Judas,’ and the abuse from the crowd was relentless from the first whistle. To this day, Campbell is seen as one of the most controversial English players of all time, and his name remains a sensitive topic to bring up around Tottenham fans.

Chants about Campbell’s transfer still echo around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a song that isn't the most kind to the former England defender. His move to Arsenal capped off what this rivalry is all about and it’s an event Spurs fans will never forgive, let alone forget.