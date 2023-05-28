Arsenal might make another move for Barcelona star Raphinha in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested to GIVEMESPORT.Raphinha has endured a mixed season at the La Liga giants, and Barcelona's continued financial struggles could mean they're forced to sell this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Raphinha

According to 90min, Raphinha is high up on the list of Arsenal targets ahead of the off-season transfer window.It's claimed Mikel Arteta is eyeing up a move for a right-sided winger, with the former Leeds United man being considered by the Arsenal hierarchy.Raphinha joined Barcelona in the summer for £55 million, after Arsenal themselves had lodged an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to sign him.It was suggested Arsenal's bid fell short of Leeds' valuation, but fast-forward 12 months and Arsenal are still keen on the Brazilian international.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Raphinha to Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: "The Raphinha link is based on no source at all, I'm just throwing this out there. But I'm thinking if there was interest last summer and Arsenal at one point were quietly confident of getting him, yet he ended up going to Barcelona as he always wanted to play for them and it was kind of a dream move for Raphinha. But now their financial situation, it's like a soap opera and they're talking about potentially trying to get a deal done for Lionel Messi."Now if they do somehow manage to get a deal done for Messi, what impact is that going to have on the rest of the squad? Surely they can't bring him in and keep everyone there. I just wonder with Raphinha not necessarily always being a regular starter for Barcelona, whether they might think, you know what, this is a player who's still under contract who has a lot of value, could we still get a big transfer fee for him?"Maybe, just maybe, one to watch, because he has been of interest to Arsenal before and he could be again, depending on the Barcelona situation of course.”

Would Raphinha be a useful signing for Arsenal?

Without question, yes. A direct winger is exactly what Arsenal have lacked at times this season, with their squad depth struggling to keep up with the demands of a title challenge.Watch: Raphinha tearing defenders to shreds

Capable of bamboozling defenders with the ball at his feet, Raphinha is among the best dribblers in Europe, averaging at least one each game for Barcelona in the league this season (WhoScored).What's more, he's also considered a constant threat inside the penalty area, with the ex-Leeds man averaging over five touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes (Fbref).Should Arsenal add Raphinha to their ranks in the off-season, there may be nothing stopping Arteta's side from reclaiming a top-four position in 2023/24, or even potentially challenging for the title again.