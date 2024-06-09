Highlights Arsenal's bid to sign Benjamin Sesko has heated up as possible suitors emerge; with Chelsea waiting in the wings.

Sesko has a £56 million release clause, making him a viable option to bolster Arsenal's attack.

Multiple clubs are eyeing the young striker, but Arsenal are currently seen as frontrunners in securing his signature.

Arsenal's bid to sign Benjamin Sesko continues to burn on as we grow closer to the start of pre-season in the Premier League, with the RB Leipzig striker continuing to see new clubs linked to his services by the day - but if they wish to move for the youngster, it will be in the coming days with Sesko's agents claiming that teams 'ideally' must make a decision before the start of the European Championships next week.

The Gunners' interest in the striker is no secret, and with multiple teams circling him, they will be hoping that they can fend off other admirers to batter out a deal for his signature. And despite Chelsea waiting in the wings, Arsenal believe they are the favourites at present.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer News Latest

The Slovenian has been in hot form for the German outfit

Arsenal have been linked with the RB Leipzig striker for a number of weeks, and with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah especially failing to produce the goods at the Emirates Stadium in the season just gone, a new talisman is needed to produce the goods in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko scored 14 Bundesliga goals in his debut season in Germany this season.

Sesko's release clause of £55million makes him semi-attainable off the bat for any club, and that could prompt Arsenal to make a bid for the Slovenian striker in the coming days, should Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff see fit to do so to help their attack out next season, in what should be a third title race in three years.

Sources: Sesko Deal Needs to be Done by Euro 2024

The striker wants full focus ahead of a huge summer

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, it is Chelsea who are awaiting the response of Sesko's agents after they sent an offer to the Slovenian over a potential move. The Blues want to agree personal terms with the young hitman before they pay the release clause set by RB Leipzig to avoid any confusion over a deal.

However, there are five other clubs who have said that they are happy to pay the release clause set for the striker, with Saudi clubs having reportedly registered their interest in giving Sesko millions in wages; though the striker has turned them down with a view to obtaining permanent Champions League football.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

But Arsenal believe that they are the favourites at present, and Sesko's agents have indicated that they wish to make a decision before the Euros that starts in under a week's time. Slovenia get their campaign underway on Sunday against Denmark and the striker will want full concentration if he is to enjoy a successful campaign.

There are offers for Sesko, who has been described as a 'machine', from across Europe, Saudi Arabia and the Premier League as the young striker becomes arguably the most sought-after talent on the market right now - but a contract extension at RB Leipzig has not been ruled out, with that being 'very possible' at present.

Sesko Could Create Competition With Erling Haaland

The two young strikers are the hottest in Europe

Sesko would be a superb signing at the Emirates Stadium. We've seen young strikers come through to the Premier League in recent seasons with considerable success; Rasmus Hojlund was Manchester United's joint-top scorer in the top-flight in what was the worst United finish in Premier League history, and Erling Haaland needs no introduction as to how he has fared at Manchester City.

And Sesko, who has been described as being "bigger" than Haaland, could hit the ground running if the makes a Premier League move. Arsenal do seem as though they have made that step up to becoming one of the top-flight's most attractive sides, as seen by the signing of Declan Rice last summer - and by playing an easy-on-the-eye style of football under Mikel Arteta, Sesko may well be tempted by the Gunners.

Related Exclusive: £33m Star's Representatives in Talks with Arsenal Amadou Onana's representatives have held talks with Arsenal and Manchester United over a move.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.