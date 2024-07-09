Highlights Arsenal are targeting Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze for a summer move.

Eze has a £60 million release clause in his current contract.

Arsenal may sell Nketiah, Lokonga, and Nelson to fund Eze's acquisition.

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze this summer, according to The Guardian, as they look to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of another all-crucial Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City pipped Mikel Arteta’s men to a second Premier League title in a row in 2023/24 after doing the same the season before by five points and the Spanish tactician will be hoping to knock their competition off their perch on his third time trying.

As a means of bolstering their attacking ranks this summer, 'superstar' Eze has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top targets and, given that he is already a proven asset in England’s top division, the move would be a shrewd one.

Arsenal Interested in Palace’s Eze

Release clause worth £60m (€71m)

Reportedly, the fleet-footed winger has a release clause in his current contract, worth £60 million (€71m). Luckily for Arteta and his entourage, that would mean that there would be little need for negotiations other than agreeing terms with the player’s camp and finalising payment.

The Guardian’s report did suggest, however, that there are several clubs interested in the 26-year-old’s capable services.

Arsenal’s local rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are said to have made ‘new enquiries’ for the Palace ace, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in recent weeks, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Oliver Glasner and Co are ‘nervous’ about the Queens Park Rangers graduate’s potential exit.

Eze 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Palace Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,064 7th Goals 11 2nd Assists 6 2nd Shots per game 3.1 1st Key passes per game 2 1st Dribbles per game 2.6 1st Overall rating 7.45 2nd

Having been stationed on the left and in attacking midfield, Eze’s positional versatility will be an attractive prospect for potential suitors. Despite handling a litany of minor injury struggles, Eze - described as a 'nightmare for defenders' by James Tomkins - was still one of Palace’s standout performers last term.

In 31 games across all competitions, London-born Eze plundered 11 goals and six assists, while he helped guide his employers to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

A potentially career-defining move has been mooted after yet another glittering campaign with the Eagles - and, as such, a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad beckoned - but whether a cross-London move will materialise remains to be seen.

Gunners Consider Sales of Nketiah, Lokonga and Nelson

Sales could fund further incomings

As a way of funding the acquisition of Eze, Arsenal are keen to offload those deemed surplus to requirements and trio Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson have been earmarked as potential outgoings, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview.

In terms of Nketiah, Arsenal’s pursuit of a new centre forward means the Englishman’s days in north London are numbered with him unable to put up numbers to entice Arteta to retain his services for another campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nketiah is England Under-21's all-time top goalscorer, having notched 16 strikes in 17 outings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly keen admirers of the striker’s signature - and with the Gunners happy to entertain offers, a move away - which has felt inevitable for a while - could come to fruition.

Lokonga and Nelson have also been reduced to limited opportunities at the Emirates Stadium in recent years, with them both often performing fringe roles, meaning they'll both welcome the chance to move on in the name of earning more minutes at the senior level.

