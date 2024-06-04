Highlights Arsenal are not yet close to signing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, despite reports suggesting he's said yes to the Gunners.

Sesko rejected a monumental offer from a Saudi Arabian club, worth 30 million euros a year.

Arsenal are seeking a midfield reinforcement this summer, alongside a new forward.

Arsenal are not close to signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, despite extensive links to the player, who has turned down a 'big proposal' from Saudi Arabia, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko enjoyed a breakout season last year in the Bundesliga, netting 14 times in his first campaign in one of Europe's top five leagues. This included scoring in seven consecutive games in the run in, which has in turn prompted interest from several of the continent's top clubs.

While Chelsea and Manchester United are supposedly interested in the Slovenian, Arsenal have been the side most intensely linked. Some sources have claimed that the striker's representatives have said yes to Arsenal, but Fabrizio Romano believes that a deal is not yet close, and that Sesko has turned down a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Romano: Arsenal's Negotiations are 'Not Advanced'

The goalscorer is yet to make a decision on his future

An 18-goal season in Austria for RB Salzburg brought Sesko to the attention of many of Europe's top sides last summer. However, the 21-year-old opted for a move to Red Bull partners Leipzig, where he continued to develop and ultimately flourish in a prolific second half of the campaign.

Now, Mikel Arteta is looking to add another powerful and physical striker to his ranks, to provide an alternative to Kai Havertz. Sesko has been praised for his pressing, movement in behind and finishing ability, and would thus fit nicely into Arteta's squad.

Despite some rumours hinting that this deal is close, transfer guru Romano believes otherwise. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist revealed that not only is nothing advanced but that the player has also rejected a significant offer from a Saudi Arabian club:

"So at the moment, with Arsenal, it's not something advanced or something close. Despite all the reports at the moment, we still have to see what the player wants to do. The first step will be with Leipzig. "He received two very big proposals. It was around 30 million euros net per season salary from Saudi. But Sesko decided to say no, because he wants to continue in Europe at the best competitive level."

Sesko's desire to remain in Europe, and play "at the best competitive level", will be good news for Arsenal fans who want to see the striker pull up at the Emirates this summer. The Gunners will be looking to acquire more offensive talent to mount a greater title charge next season, and appear to have identified the 6'5 Slovenia international as one of their primary targets. However, as Romano alluded to, a lot more groundwork will need to be done in order to sign the player.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.77 2.32 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 2.06 3.62

Arsenal Also Targeting a Midfielder

Linked with Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi

Alongside a new forward acquisition, Arteta and Edu Gaspar are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements. Thomas Partey is expected to leave the club, while Kai Havertz has developed into the team's first-choice number nine, so a player to partner Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard is high on the agenda.

Thus far, Arsenal have been heavily linked with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, but are also said to be interested in Everton's Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Stats via FBRef (as of 04/06/24).