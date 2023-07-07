Arsenal’s transfer links will be interesting once the club confirms the signings of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium, insider Teamnewsandtix has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are making early moves in the window to bolster the Gunners squad.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal have reached a total agreement with West Ham to sign Rice in a move worth £105m, with the midfielder expected to complete a medical and finalise personal terms imminently.

Meanwhile, Timber's arrival at the Emirates Stadium will be sealed soon, having also completed a medical, after the Gunners agreed on deal with Ajax worth close to £39m for the versatile defender.

Arsenal have already secured the signature of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, who made the switch across London in a deal worth around £65m, showing that last season’s Premier League runners-up are not content with hanging about during the summer market.

Teamnewsandtix also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to sign another midfielder on top of Rice to alleviate the departure of Granit Xhaka and potential exit of Thomas Partey this summer.

And the insider is intrigued and believes transfer rumours will be interesting once the likely signings of Rice and Timber are secured.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Arsenal?

Teamnewsandtix told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the links will be interesting once Rice and Timber are confirmed to see what we do. We've had a huge outlay.

“I know one of the attractions for Havertz was that he could play in multiple positions, and it would also allow other people to play multiple positions.”

What next for Arsenal?

With Arsenal conducting their business early in the transfer window, the Gunners have almost two months to secure incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia could be one to watch as Arsenal eye up a bargain deal following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have credited the Gunners with an interest in Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte, whom Arteta will have worked with, during his time as a coach at the Etihad Stadium.

And transfer insider Dean Jones has recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are keeping their eye on Laporte’s club teammate Joao Cancelo, who is expected to leave City after returning from his loan at Bayern Munich during the second half of last season.

Therefore, Arsenal have got their iron in plenty of fires as they look to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again next term.